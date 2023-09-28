Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

No Debate – Bowel Screening Age To Be Lowered

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Bowel Cancer New Zealand

Years of advocacy for the screening age to be lowered by Bowel Cancer New Zealand has resulted in a commitment from both major political parties to bring bowel screening from 45 years old.

The charity welcomes the news from last night’s leaders’ debate as it will save many lives, especially with the rising incidence of bowel cancer in younger people. Bowel cancer is 90 per cent curable if caught early, and screening is an effective way of doing this.

Stefan Corbett, the Chair of Bowel Cancer New Zealand, says, “This is fantastic news and will mean fewer lives lost to this silent killer. However, the priority is for bowel screening to be fully implemented for Māori and Pasifika from age 50. The rollout is underway but is taking too long and needs to be sped up to avoid further inequities.”

A commitment to lowering the bowel screening age is only the first step. The incoming government needs to set out a clear fiscal and workforce plan for implementing this.

Professor Frank Frizelle, a Bowel Cancer NZ medical advisor, says, “Bowel cancer is increasing dramatically in those aged under 50, in New Zealand and around the world, for unknown reasons. As the risk factors for the increase are as yet unknown, screening and symptom awareness are the best tools we have to reduce the impact of this trend. So the agreement for those aged 45 to be able to be screened is extremely important.”

There is no debate - lowering the screening age will save countless lives through early detection.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Stage 4 bowel cancer patient Aimee-Rose Yates, 30, who was present at the leader’s debate, says, “The thing is for me, it’s a start, but unfortunately, I was diagnosed when I was 29. There will be more and more people like me who will continue getting diagnosed and will keep dying. Dropping the screening age will save lives; the ball is rolling – let’s get it done!”

In a social post, Patrick Gower, last night’s moderator, said the debate was for any families out there affected by bowel cancer.

“Last night it was super special that both leaders committed to bringing down the bowel cancer screening age. It is going to save a lot of Kiwi lives and a lot of heartache. Caught early, bowel cancer can be beaten, and earlier screening gives people a fighting chance. Anything we can do to stop this cruel disease is crucial,” says Gower.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bowel Cancer New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


width="300" height="200">

Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame

Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was notable was Hipkins' focus on National's record when last in office, rather than his government's own achievements or plans for a further term in office. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More


National Party: More Police To Target Inner-city Crime

A National Government will deliver more frontline police officers to focus on inner-city crime prevention and enforcement. “Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," says Mark Mitchell. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More

Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 