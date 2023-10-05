NZCTU Agrees With National Party; It’s Important To Stand Up For Workers
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 4:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions
Nicola Willis has today agreed with NZCTU
analysis that shows less than 0.2% of New Zealand households
will receive the advertised $252 a fortnight rate claimed by
National.
NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff
also agreed with Willis, in her belief that the NZCTU must
stand for working people.
“That is exactly why we
won’t back anyone who wants to strip away Fair Pay
Agreements from hundreds of thousands of New Zealand’s
lowest paid workers.
“We won’t support anyone who
wants to reintroduce 90-day trials – something the
Treasury has shown doesn’t work and leads to insecurity
and exploitation. We won’t support people who don’t
support increases in the Minimum Wage”.
“We
won’t support a tax plan that is balanced by taking $2
billion from 350,000 low-income New Zealanders on benefits.
We won’t back a plan that relies on making thousands of
public servants redundant and cutting essential public
services. We won’t back a plan that takes $2 billion out
of climate change action and puts it in the pockets of
landlords.”
Wagstaff said he would love to see the
National Party deliver policies and programmes that would
genuinely support working people across New
Zealand.
“But their proposed policies for the
government would instead make life harder for working people
right across
Aotearoa.”
© Scoop Media
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor voting her out of Council and into Parliament. A theoretical ballpark cost of a by-election in the Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward may be around $120,000. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Cynically Divisive Messages On Race
Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. The National Party would have been screaming to high heaven that this just goes to show that decent New Zealanders are no longer safe in their homes from the criminal underclass, and that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More