CHEP Network And Special NZ Each Pick Up A Prize At The Annual Global Advertising Award From Little Black Book

The winners of the 2023 Immortal Awards have been announced and a project from each of Australia and New Zealand have been awarded Commendations.

CHEP Network picked up a prize for Samsung’s ‘Flipvertising’, whilst Partners Life’s ‘Last Performance’ earned an award for Special NZ.

Globally, three projects have been crowned Immortal by this year’s global jury.

It’s the first time ever that only a trio of projects have received the big prize, with four projects being deemed Immortal in each of the competition’s first five years.

In total, nine projects received Commendations, cementing their place as standout creative advertising projects from the last year.

Jurors from around the world met in New York on December 7th, on a jury day sponsored by The Mill, to discuss, debate and deliberate over the 32 piece global shortlist.

This year’s Immortal winners are:

Apple - The Greatest (submitted by Somesuch and Trim)

CANAL+ - Papa (submitted by BETC)

Kraft Heinz North America - Heinz Ketchup Fraud (submitted by Rethink)

Of the three Immortal winning projects, one was from France, one was from Canada and the other was submitted by both US and UK based companies. It’s the first time ever that both France and Canada have a project receiving Immortal status.

The UK dominated this year’s Commendations, with three projects receiving the award out of the nine given out.

Two Commendations went to projects that had qualified for the global round of judging via the LATAM day, with one given to projects from each of Colombia and Chile.

There were also Commendations handed out to work from Australia, Canada, France and New Zealand.

It was a stellar year for two companies in particular, each of which picked up both an Immortal Award and a Commendation.

Rethink received an Immortal Award for its ‘Heinz Ketchup Fraud’ print work for Kraft Heinz North America and a Commendation for Decathlon’s ‘Ability Signs’.

BETC picked up an Immortal Award for CANAL+’s ‘Papa’, as well as a Commendation for its ‘Unexpected Encounters’ campaign for Lacoste.

This was The Immortal Awards’ sixth year of competition and saw another year of record growth. There was a 48% year on year increase in the number of entries into the competition, coinciding with the introduction of five more jury days, which included France, Spain, the Netherlands, the Nordics and India. In total, 137 jurors took part in the search for this year’s Immortal Awards winners.

Emma Wilkie, awards director at The Immortal Awards says, “Following a record-breaking year for entries, we’re delighted to announce our three Immortal and nine Commendation winners. Huge thanks to all of our jurors across the world for their time, enthusiasm and insight when deliberating the work. The global jury had the tough task of determining the final winners and thanks to their efforts the creative bar has, once again, been set very high for the year ahead.”

Paul Monan, awards director at The Immortal Awards adds, “The 2023 edition of The Immortal Awards has been our biggest and best year yet, and we’re thrilled to finally announce our global winners. With the introduction of five new juries and a huge uplift in entries, it’s been a busy year and none of it would have been possible without the incredible, generous support of our partners around the world. A huge thank you to all of our sponsors and partners for allowing us to host jury days in person and take the winners reel around the world, inspiring creatives of all ages to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity.”

This year’s global jury was comprised of:

Susan Credle, global chair and global chief creative officer at FCB

Neil Heymann, global chief creative officer at Accenture Song

Natalie Lam, chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

David Lubars, chief creative officer at BBDO Worldwide

Alexis Ospina, chief creative officer at Grey Mexico

Tania Sethi, chief production officer at Hogarth North America

Joel Simon, CEO and CCO at JSM

Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer at McCann Worldgroup

Nic Taylor, SVP and head of agency at LEGO Group

The full list of winners for The Immortal Awards 2023:

IMMORTAL:

Apple - The Greatest (submitted by Somesuch and Trim)

CANAL+ - Papa (submitted by BETC)

Kraft Heinz North America - Heinz Ketchup Fraud (submitted by Rethink)



COMMENDATION:

British Airways - A British Original (submitted by Uncommon)

Decathlon - Ability Signs (submitted by Rethink)

Evoca Foundation - Rise (submitted by Absolute)

Lacoste - Unexpected Encounters (submitted by BETC Paris)

Makro Colombia - Life Extending Stickers (submitted by Grey Colombia)

NotCo - We Didn't Write This Campaign (submitted by MRM Chile)

Partners Life - Last Performance (submitted by Special NZ)

Vanish - Me, My Autism & I (submitted by Havas London, Whitehouse Post and 750mph)

Samsung - Flipvertising (submitted by CHEP Network)

