Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Super Is A Taonga, Not A Burden: Retirement Commissioner Seeks Political Accord

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 9:13 am
Press Release: Retirement Commission

The Retirement Commissioner has (today) released a paper outlining various policy options and considerations for NZ Super – but maintains keeping the age of eligibility at 65 is the best one for now.


The simplicity of NZ Super’s design is internationally envied and New Zealand’s expenditure on its pension is relatively low compared to other OECD countries. Current and future recipients say that they want to see its broad eligibility maintained without means-testing.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says NZ Super is a taonga that protects New Zealanders from poverty in old age.

“Claims that NZ Super is unaffordable are not supported by independent, publicly accessible analysis,” she says.

“NZ Super is a vital part of the retirement income system and needs to be fair, stable, and affordable for current and future generations. Tomorrow’s pensioners will not be in the same position as today’s. We need a way for politicians to take a longer-term, and purposeful approach, so the right decisions are made.

“There needs to be evidence-based discussion about the policy options and the impacts of any change. This paper, along with the Super Summit being held on 21 March, in Wellington, aims to contribute to that discussion and to inform the public and policymakers.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Retirement Commissioner says a long-term political accord on the retirement income system is essential to focus on providing certainty for future generations of retirees and to encourage sound decision-making.


“A political accord, and the process to reach it, would help politicians balance their decision-making and prevent piecemeal policy change.

“At the very least, the number of parties who have made a political commitment under the New Zealand Superannuation and Retirement Income Act 2001 could be expanded. This would signal their ongoing commitment to current policy settings and impose special obligations on the Government to disclose whether consultation has taken place with other listed parties and the results of the consultation.”

The paper provides a comprehensive overview of NZ Super and outlines, only if fiscal savings become essential, some options and considerations. Some of these include:

  • income-testing is a fairer way to reduce expenditure on NZ Super compared to raising the age of eligibility, so NZ Super would not be paid to those who continue to earn significant income (perhaps twice the median income for a period after 65, or while significant income is being earned).
  • enhancements to KiwiSaver should also be simultaneously considered with any NZ Super change, to assist future retirees to maximise their private savings.
  • securing a long-term cross-party political accord on the retirement income system would best serve citizens. This should include regular and independent scheduled reviews, say every nine years, so successive governments have robust, transparent data available to them.

This would provide stability and certainty for future generations of retirees. For now, the Retirement Commissioner says the simplest position is for the age of eligibility for NZ Super to remain unchanged.

“Current and projected expenditure does not represent an internationally high proportion of GDP and age 65 is not relatively low compared to our peers.

“Any change to the age of eligibility would disproportionately disadvantage manual workers, carers and those they care for, and those with poor health, due to differences in savings, wealth and ability to remain in paid work after the age of 65. Women, Māori, and Pacific Peoples are overrepresented in those groups.

“The extra support needed to support some people through to a later age of eligibility would reduce fiscal savings from raising the age. Political support for a stable long-term system is crucial.”

The full paper is available on the Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission website at TAAO-RRIP-NZ-Super-issues-paper.pdf (retirement.govt.nz).

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Retirement Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Misleading Policy Packaging


Truth in packaging can be a political rarity, but the gap between what the Luxon administration says it is doing and what its policies will actually deliver is looking as wide as the Grand Canyon. Is it possible to run a government for three years purely on misleading slogans and labels – competence, efficiency, fairness, the healing of social divisions etc – while carrying out policies that are the polar opposite of those virtues? New Zealanders are about to find out if we are truly as credulous as this government assumes us to be...
More


 
 

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May
Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More



Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More



Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 