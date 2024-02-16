NZ Independent Monitoring Mechanisms Raise Human Rights Issues In Geneva

Inequitable treatment of Māori in places of detention,
and a call for a moratorium on sterilisation of disabled
children or adults in Aotearoa were two of the issues New
Zealand independent monitoring mechanisms raised with United
Nations member states this week.
The Commission and
other civil society organisations are providing an
independent assessment of human rights in Aotearoa at a
pre-session ahead of the five-yearly Universal Periodic
Review (UPR) of Aotearoa, taking place in Geneva on 29 April
2024.
Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission
Senior Legal Advisor Eleanor Vermunt presented the joint
statement for the:
-National Preventive Mechanism
under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against
Torture,
-Independent Monitoring Mechanism for the
United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous
Peoples, and the
-Independent Monitoring Mechanism for
the Convention on the Rights of Disabled People.
The
Commission is a member of each of these
mechanisms.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times... More
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More