NZ Independent Monitoring Mechanisms Raise Human Rights Issues In Geneva

Inequitable treatment of Māori in places of detention, and a call for a moratorium on sterilisation of disabled children or adults in Aotearoa were two of the issues New Zealand independent monitoring mechanisms raised with United Nations member states this week.

The Commission and other civil society organisations are providing an independent assessment of human rights in Aotearoa at a pre-session ahead of the five-yearly Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Aotearoa, taking place in Geneva on 29 April 2024.

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission Senior Legal Advisor Eleanor Vermunt presented the joint statement for the:

-National Preventive Mechanism under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture,

-Independent Monitoring Mechanism for the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and the

-Independent Monitoring Mechanism for the Convention on the Rights of Disabled People.

The Commission is a member of each of these mechanisms.

