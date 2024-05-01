Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unemployment Rate At 4.3 Percent – Stats NZ

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 3:06 pm
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in the March 2024 quarter, compared with 4.0 percent in the previous quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Over the year, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose 0.9 percentage points, up from 3.4 percent in the March 2023 quarter.

The underutilisation rate – a broader measure of spare labour capacity than unemployment alone – was 11.2 percent in the March 2024 quarter. This compared with 10.7 percent last quarter, and 9.1 percent last year.

