Thousands Call To Save Iconic Springs From Toxic Gold Mining

31 July 2024: On 29 July, Save Our Springs and supporters handed their 24,446 strong petition to protect Te Waikoropupū to Greens MP Lan Pham. The petition is urging the Government to save Te Waikoropupū Springs from the threat of a gold mine and the Fast Track Approvals Bill.

Despite the stormy conditions, the delivery of the ‘Don’t fast track Te Waikoropupū Springs’ petition was well-attended.

Save our springs coordinator and petition organiser Kevin Moran says “Te Waikoropupū Springs have some of the clearest water ever measured on earth. Last year the Springs received a Water Conservation Order (WCO) from the Environment Court.”

“The WCO given to Te Waikoropupū is like a special cloak of protection which councils must abide by when considering resource consents,” says Moran. “Yet the fast track process could strip this protection."

The petition ‘Don’t fast track Te Waikoropupū’ calls on the Government to honour the Water Conservation Order, and not list the gold mine in the Fast Track Approvals Bill.

“The response to the petition has been overwhelming". Thousands of people from around New Zealand had signed within days of launching the petition. "The response reflects the depth of feeling the public have for Te Waikoropupū and that this is not just a local issue.”

“There is a crucial need for a ‘better safe than sorry’ approach when protecting the unique and precious Te Waikoropupū Springs.”

Moran was “particularly concerned about arsenic pollution leaching from mining tailings into the giant aquifer that feeds the springs. Arsenic pollution could destroy the tiny creatures that clean the aquifer. Farms and businesses in the area would be ruined. Drinking water in the Takaka Valley could be contaminated forever.”

“Golden Bay locals including the local Iwi, business owners, the Tasman District Councilors, and key Farmers are strongly against Siren Gold's proposed mine at Sam’s Creek.”

MP Lan Pham received the petition on behalf of Parliament. Lan spoke briefly in support of the petition. Green MP Steve Able, who has recently visited Sam’s Creek then spoke strongly on the importance of protecting Sam’s Creek. Greens co-leader Chloe Swarbrick also spoke in support.

There was also a strong show of support from Labour MPs. Labour MP Hon Rachel Brooking said Labour strongly supports the protection of all 16 Water Conservation Orders from the fast-track Bill. This was confirmed by MP David Parker who expressed his concern that the government intended to eventually remove all Water Conservation Orders from a revamped RMA.

The petition will be read in parliament today and Green MP Lan Pham expressed her intention to ask Prime Minister Christopher Luxton a question regarding the fast-track amendments bill and it’s implications for environmental protections currently in place, at her earliest opportunity.

