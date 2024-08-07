Condemnation Of Political Violence

“Today I reached out to Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi to suggest we release a joint statement condemning the harassment and intimidation New Plymouth Councillor Murray Chong is reported to have endured. Unfortunately, I did not get a response. However, what I wrote to them still stands and I share it below.

“I understand the intense dedication many feel to pursuing a political goal but I urge all New Zealanders to commit to non-violent activism.

“Hobson's Pledge will not take our foot off the pedal when it comes to achieving an equal and unified New Zealand, but we do so with an utter commitment to non-violent advocacy and activism.

“There are important and challenging discussions to be had around the Treaty of Waitangi and race in New Zealand. We cannot shy away from these conversations – they will often be robust – but disagreement must be done without intimidation or violence.”

- Don Brash

Letter to Te Pāti Māori co-leaders:

To Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi,

I am writing to you in light of the news that New Plymouth Councillor Murray Chong’s car was shot at and the sustained harassment he has experienced. This is being linked to his views on Māori Wards.

It is my belief that no matter our political differences we must condemn political violence.

It is evident that many New Zealanders have very strong feelings in relation to matters around the Treaty of Waitangi and this Coalition Government’s approach to race-based policies. Feeling strongly and advocating stridently is one thing, but I fear that if political leaders do not condemn violence and harassment in no uncertain terms, we are likely to see an escalation and more of the kind of behaviour Mr Chong is being subjected to.

I would like to suggest a joint a statement of condemnation to be signed by me and you both as co-leaders of Te Pāti Māori. We can make it clear that we disagree on practically everything else, but on the matter of political rights and commitment to anti-violence we are totally aligned.

Our vast differences of opinion mean that this statement could be a powerful way to cool the temperature of political tensions in New Zealand. We need only look at the terrible scenes in the United Kingdom to know that we do not want to go down that path here.

I will also being reinforcing to Hobson’s Pledge’s supporters that we are an organisation that utterly rejects political violence and believes that peaceful disagreement is at the heart of democracy.

Hobson’s Pledge intends to put out a statement at 5pm today about this and I hope to hear from you beforehand as to whether you will join this call for non-violence.

Yours sincerely,

Don Brash

© Scoop Media

