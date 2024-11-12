“The Beginning Of A New Chapter” – Care Experienced Rangatahi Hope Landmark Apology Will Signal Better Future For Care

Nearly four months after the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s report on abuse in care, care experienced young people are preparing to gather at various locations across the country to witness the government’s national apology for the abuse and neglect of children, young people and adults in state and faith-based institutions.

The scope of the original inquiry covered abuse in state care between 1950 to 1999, but the Commission also heard from survivors whose abuse occurred outside of that timeframe.

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai has been advocating for care experienced rangatahi since 2017, and CEO Tracie Shipton hopes the apology will mark the start of a new and better chapter for care in Aotearoa.

“Whanaketia was a culmination of the bravery of the survivors who came forward and shared their stories with the Commission. Today’s apology is about acknowledging their pain, and is the start of a collective healing process.”

“It is a moment fought for by survivors for generations. It sends a clear message that they have been heard, that they have been believed, and that they have been grievously wronged by the very systems and people who were meant to protect them.”

Among the survivors are 11 rangatahi who made the only group submission made up of young people to the Royal Commission after experiencing abuse post 1999.

“Abuse sadly did not stop in 1999. This landmark apology - while very much welcome, also needs to be followed closely by action to protect young people in care right now.”

The Abuse in Care Report outlined 138 recommendations, and Shipton says it’s imperative the government, and our political leaders from across the House, move with urgency to implement them.

“This means meaningful redress for survivors and proper safety mechanisms to protect tamariki currently in care and our future generations. There are children at risk right now who are waiting for us to get this right.”

Care Experienced Advocate Ihorangi Reweti Peters was among the 11 young survivors to share his experience in the group submission.

He’ll be attending the national apology event held at parliament, and is hopeful it will bring closure for survivors across the motu.

“There is also hope that what happened to so many young people won’t happen again. But the actions of the government need to speak louder than the apology it will give.”

He agrees that implementing all of the report’s recommendations needs to be a top priority.

“The government has only implemented four of these recommendations. It should be establishing a care safe agency and act to have oversight of the systems that work with our young people.”

In the south island, Care Experienced Advocate Gray Williams will be watching the apology from a live-streaming event held in Christchurch.

“My biggest hope is that from the apology they’ll actually follow through and make changes.”

“If you smash a plate on the ground, saying sorry doesn’t fix it. It might bring closure for some, but if nothing changes then it’s not worth it.”

Tracie Shipton says care experienced rangatahi will also gather at VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai offices across the country to watch the government acknowledge the abuse suffered by many.

"We will be providing a supportive environment for our care experienced young people as they watch this historic moment unfold. We’ve ensured safe spaces for them to gather, share and connect with each other.”

“We also extend our support to others watching the apology who have been deeply affected by the trauma of abuse in care"

Shipton says the apology will send a clear signal to the care experienced community.

“This is monumental. It’s a powerful message that they are not alone, and that we stand with them in their journey towards healing and justice.”

“But this is just the beginning; we must ensure that the changes we advocate for lead to real, lasting improvements in the care system.”

To access support for the apology visit: https://abuseinquiryresponse.govt.nz/for survivors/support-available/

