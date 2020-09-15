Novel Kiwi Technology Could Make Mars Attainable

New Zealand’s space sector is expanding in Wellington

Robinson Research Institute, Victoria University of Wellington, is developing technology to revolutionise spacecraft propulsion, making it more efficient to propel rockets while in space.

The Institute along with partners from University of Auckland and University of Canterbury and with funding from MBIE are starting a five-year research and development program developing ion thrusters incorporating superconductor magnets on space craft.

The Institute’s Director Associate Professor Nick Long says: “Applying our superconductors to ion thrusters to propel satellites in orbit is just the beginning. In five year’s time, by the end of this program we will know how far we can scale our thrusters. With this technology, who knows, a New Zealand Mars mission may be possible!”

Once they are in orbit, satellites need to change their velocity, whether it is to adjust their orbit, point themselves in the right direction, or stay in the right place. With chemical propulsion systems, they burn fuel every time they accelerate.

The new thrusters will be electric, powered by solar cells meaning the energy for propulsion is captured while in flight, and by using superconductors, the thrusters will be more powerful for their weight.

This is “clever thruster technology based on using high field but light weight superconducting coils to accelerate ions to high exhaust velocities. This Kiwi technology will enable a new industry in electric propulsion for New Zealand” says Long.

Space has changed a lot since people first walked on the Moon, over 50 years ago. Private companies are now operating in space, from SpaceX with its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket, to New Zealand’s own Rocket Lab with its nimble Electron rocket, all potential beneficiaries of this technology.

The space sector is not new for Wellington; Robinson Research Institute members are already collaborating with the UNSW Canberra Space group on thermal management of satellites incorporating superconductor systems.

