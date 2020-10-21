Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Impact Of Consuming NZ Greenshell™ Mussels In Combatting Early Stages Of Osteoarthritis

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 10:46 am
Press Release: High-Value Nutrition National Science Challenge

Sanford collaboration with Massey University and High-Value Nutrition National Science Challenge focuses on the impact of consuming NZ Greenshell™ mussels in combatting early stages of osteoarthritis

The High-Value Nutrition (HVN) National Science Challenge is continuing its partnership with Sanford through the funding of a third research project into the benefits of Greenshell™ mussels (GSM). This latest project led by Professor Marlena Kruger from Massey University will examine the role of GSM in assisting a significant part of the Aotearoa New Zealand population who are healthy, but living with early stages of osteoarthritis.

GSM is New Zealand’s leading aquaculture species, but is undervalued. This HVN project funding is for $350,000 over 24 months and will add value to GSM food products by adding to evidence of two previous HVN GSM projects. (https://bit.ly/37D0V47 and https://bit.ly/2TcSDre).

The first of these provided evidence in pre-clinical models of the ability of GSM to have protective effects against cartilage damage. The second study aims to evaluate this in healthy individuals. The latest research being announced will evaluate effects among those with early signs of osteoarthritis.

Collectively this research could inform the consideration of health claims not only for osteoarthritis symptoms like functionality and pain, but also for physiological signs of osteoarthritis such as cartilage breakdown. It will also contribute to the understanding of the mechanism causing recession of symptoms such as inflammation and cartilage degradation.

An estimated 18 per cent of women and 9.6 per cent of men worldwide have symptomatic osteoarthritis, making it the leading cause of disability in older adults. Progress and presentation of the disease can vary among individuals, but there is a common pathway of joint structure pathogenesis suggesting the possibility of a common treatment in the early stages of the disease.

The research team will build on the successful collaboration between industry and leading New Zealand scientists established previously. The team will incorporate the expertise of scientists from Massey University, the Cawthron Institute, with the support of Sanford, bringing together experts in bone and joint health and nutrition.

Sanford Limited is New Zealand’s largest GSM producer, generating over 35 per cent of the country’s output, and is actively working to improve all aspects of GSM breeding, production, processing and food innovation.

In addition the overall programmes of work seek to bring together knowledge holders of different iwi and hapū to explore and record traditional health uses and applications for Kūku/Kūtai, which will provide greater insight into traditional practices that have led to consumption of GSM for these particular health outcomes.

“Regular consumption of GSM may be a simple way to reduce inflammation and protect cartilage in joints,” says Professor Marlena Kruger. “This study will produce clinical evidence demonstrating the impacts of consuming New Zealand GSM in combatting early stages of osteoarthritis. Results of the study will increase our understanding of the cause of osteoarthritis, while taking another step towards clinically validated health claims for New Zealand GSM foods,” she says.

”The importance of this research will round out previous years of investigations, with the potential for new health claims that will lead to all GSM processors being able to utilise the results of research and increase the value of their products,” says Joanne Todd, Director of the High-Value Nutrition National Science Challenge.

The HVN Challenge is a mission-led programme of innovative research into the health and wellbeing attributes of New Zealand produced foods for our major export markets. The Challenge will over the next five years fund a number of projects through a competitive contestable funding process, and has recently approved other contestable funding projects that will be completed together with business partners. The HVN Contestable Fund Request for Proposals remains open for applications. Read more here: https://www.highvaluenutrition.co.nz/funding-opportunities/rfpdocuments/.

High-Value Nutrition is one of the eleven National Science Challenges. The Challenge has a $45.6 million budgeted research investment over the next five years.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 