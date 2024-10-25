Ka Rere: Air New Zealand Championing Māori And Pasifika-Owned Businesses

Following the launch of Air New Zealand's supplier diversity initiative earlier this year, the first three businesses have successfully completed the three-month programme.

The initiative, called Ka Rere, aims to increase the number of Māori and Pasifika suppliers to Air New Zealand and help the airline's supply chain better reflect the communities it operates in.

From 250 applicants, Beyond, a Pasifika-led sustainable body-care product maker, Tūāpae, a Māori-owned vineyard based on Waiheke Island, and Kenai, a Māori-owned construction company, were selected as the inaugural cohort.

During Ka Rere, the businesses were provided with mentorship and direct access to expertise from Air New Zealand's Procurement, Brand, Sustainability, Sales and Communications teams.

Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Kiri Hannifin says the programme was as beneficial to the airline as it was for the selected participants.

"Air New Zealand is committed to supporting diversity, including through building a more inclusive supply chain. Collaborating with these extraordinary suppliers not only supports their ambitions but also enriches and strengthens Air New Zealand's operations with both new products and different perspectives, particularly in the area of sustainability.

"As well as a $20,000 grant to invest and grow their businesses, participants received mentoring from a number of Air New Zealand teams. It's been very satisfying for our teams to play a small role in supporting the growth of these businesses."

Beyond founder and Ka Rere participant, Charlene Fitisemanu, is already seeing tangible results from the programme, which she says has been transformative for her business.

"Being part of the Ka Rere programme has been a game-changer for us. The access to Air New Zealand's experts across various departments has been invaluable. Now, with four of our products listed on the Airpoints Store, it's incredibly rewarding to see orders flowing in. It feels surreal.

"Learning the corporate ins and outs is so critical for small business owners. Through the Ka Rere programme, the Air New Zealand team supported me in developing procurement and risk analysis, a sustainability framework, and revised sales plans."

Vanessa Reynolds, owner of Waiheke Island vineyard Tūāpae, says the Ka Rere journey has been instrumental in helping shape their business strategy.

"I have come out of the programme feeling more confident both in a business sense, but also in terms of personal development and knowing what I am capable of. Access to the Air New Zealand team's knowledge and experience helped us to develop new benchmarks and goals around important measures like sustainability.

"The programme delivered tangible outcomes that have real business impact. Our products will now be available on the Airpoints Store and will be served in Business Premier cabins onboard from 2025. We felt truly supported as a Māori business. It is so encouraging to have our uniqueness celebrated and to be valued by an operator that quite literally takes New Zealand to the world."

The success of the Ka Rere programme reflects the immense value of partnership and support. This programme highlights the power of collaboration and also showcases Air New Zealand's dedication to creating a fair and inclusive marketplace for all suppliers.

Looking ahead, Air New Zealand is eager to continue its investment in diverse suppliers through future iterations of the Ka Rere programme, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an equitable and representative business environment in Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

