Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Weka Tucker – Could Mice And Rats Be On The Menu?

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Landcare Research

A recent study has suggested that New Zealand’s native scallywag bird, the weka (Gallirallus australis), may be able to help restore native biodiversity by suppressing pest animals such as rats and mice. The study, published in the New Zealand Journal of Ecology, found that rats, mice, and even rabbits have been recorded as weka tucker.

“Maori sometimes introduced weka to offshore islands as a form of rat control,” says study lead Dr Jo Carpenter, a post-doctoral researcher at Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research. “And some European settlers agreed that weka did a better job at controlling rabbits than introduced stoats and ferrets. It’s possible that weka could play a part in suppressing some invasive mammals today.”

Carpenter and her co-authors scoured reports and papers to put together a comprehensive list of weka foods, and found that several studies had recorded weka consuming rodents and rabbits. Their findings suggested that weka might be a valuable tool for ecosanctuaries such as Zealandia and Maungatautari, which experience large increases in mouse numbers following the eradication of rats and stoats.

But the weka’s tendency to feed on native species as well as introduced ones make them controversial for conservation practitioners.

“Ecosanctuaries often exclude weka, because they’re worried about the impact weka may have on other native threatened species,” says study co-author John Innes, also from Manaaki Whenua. “Conservation practitioners need a nuanced understanding of role of weka in New Zealand’s ecosystems, so that the benefits of reintroducing them can be balanced against their possible negative effects on other threatened animals.”

The team also reviewed all the evidence for weka eating native species. They found that while weka had been recorded eating native lizards, and the eggs and chicks of ground-nesting birds, very few studies had measured whether weka had actually caused a decline in these animals’ populations.

“We need more studies that actually measure species density with and without weka, so that we can understand whether they are likely to have negative impacts on certain species,” says Carpenter. “Historically, our native animals evolved and co-existed with weka and other native predators, like the giant Haast’s eagle. But now many native species – including weka – have been much reduced by introduced mammalian predators. This means that some populations of native species may not be able to withstand native predators right now.”

Ultimately, however, the study showed that weka are an important part of New Zealand’s unique ecosystems, and should be restored to their native range where possible. “Weka are charming and cheeky,” says Innes. “Therefore, restoring weka can provide an opportunity to restore lively relationships between people and native birds, as well as possibly offering some pest control benefits.”

NZ J ECOLOGY: Good predators: the roles of weka (Gallirallus australis) in New Zealand’s past and present ecosystems. https://newzealandecology.org/nzje/3425

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Landcare Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 