Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

How warming oceans increased marine biodiversity

Friday, 27 August 2021, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre

How warming oceans increased marine biodiversity – Expert Reaction

New Zealand has marine fossil records that span the course of 40 million years. Now they’re giving us a glimpse at how marine life responds to a warming ocean.

A new paper in Science has found past biodiversity increased alongside warming ocean temperatures over very long timescales. The study authors say their results provide a baseline for what should be expected from future natural warming in these kinds of marine ecosystems.

The SMC asked experts to comment on the research.

Dr Nic Rawlence, Director Otago Palaeogenetics Lab and Senior Lecturer in Ancient DNA, Department of Zoology, University of Otago, comments:

“The past is the key to the present. How biodiversity responded to climate change in the past can help scientists to predict how plants and animals may respond to human-driven climate change in the future.

“Tim Womack and colleagues at Victoria University of Wellington and the British Museum of Natural History have used Aotearoa New Zealand’s shallow marine mollusc (i.e. seashells) fossil record to examine aspects of this big picture question. This study is only possible with an excellent fossil record, excellent collections and a diverse and well understood fauna – all of which New Zealand has.

“Using the mollusc fossil record, Tim Womack and colleagues showed that over tens of millions of years, increasing ocean temperature due to natural climate change led to increased species richness (i.e. new species arising or species expanding their range) and functional redundancy (i.e. multiple species filling the same role in the ecosystem).

“While this may seem like good news regarding the potential impacts of human-driven climate change, increased species richness may come at the cost of the complete biological turnover of shallow marine molluscs, as has happened at the start of the last Ice Age 2.5 million years ago, and increasing numbers of invasive species, both of which would be very bad indeed.”

No conflict of interest.

© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 