Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Canterbury Health Research Projects Win Funding Boost

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 11:51 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Five University of Canterbury academics have won grants of over $100,000 each towards their research, with topics including cancer treatments, stuttering in children, and the effects of cannabis use during pregnancy.

The Canterbury Medical Research Foundation (CMRF) has today announced $865,000 in funding to eight medical researchers – including five from the University of Canterbury - as part of its 2021 Major Project Grant funding round.
 

Foundation Director Melissa Haberfield is pleased the annual grants process has been able to continue despite Covid-19 lockdowns, as a number of similar funding programmes have not.


CMRF is a non-profit organisation focused on investing in world-class research to achieve better health and wellbeing.
 

The successful University of Canterbury researchers are:
 

  • Dr Tim Allison, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, has been granted $110,000 to investigate the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis which causes tuberculosis, a disease that kills over a million people per year. Tuberculosis is increasingly developing resistance to the few drugs that are available as treatment.

One way that M.tuberculosis survives in humans is by secreting a toxin that kills human immune cells. Dr Allison’s project aims to understand how this crucial toxin is exported from the bacteria to do its job. That understanding will hopefully lead to urgently needed new treatments for tackling the global tuberculosis pandemic.
 

  • Dr Daniel Foley in the School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, has received $109,946 for a project that aims to develop safe and effective treatments based on a better understanding of key molecular mechanisms underlying breast cancer.

Dr Foley says the Canterbury region has a notably higher number of cancer registrations than the national average. Every day, breast cancer claims the lives of two New Zealand women and Māori women have one of the highest incidences of breast cancer worldwide – 60% higher than Pākehā.
 

  • Dr Vanessa Morris in the School of Biological Sciences, has received $109,923 towards her research into tumour suppressing proteins which she hopes will provide new insights into cancer biology and new avenues for cancer therapy.
     
  • Dr Amy Osborne, School of Biological Sciences, received $107,119 for research into cannabis use in pregnant women. Globally, this is a growing issue but there is limited understanding of its effects on offspring exposed while in utero. Dr Osborne’s research aims to find out whether maternal cannabis use impacts the genome of their children, and provide more information on the potential risks.
  • Dr Catherine Theys, School of Psychology, Speech and Hearing, has been awarded $109,798 for a research project in collaboration with Fathiya Al’Amri (University of Canterbury), Tracy Melzer (University of Otago) and Deryk Beal (University of Toronto). Their research focuses on treatment of stuttering in children. One in twenty preschoolers in Aotearoa New Zealand develops stuttering. Many recover, spontaneously or with early speech-language therapy, but a significant proportion do not.

For the 1% of people whose stuttering persists, treatment needs to be improved. While the cause of stuttering is unknown, there are differences in brain structure and function between children who stutter and those who speak fluently. Dr Theys’ study aims to learn more about these brain differences, and how they can be influenced by stuttering treatment, allowing for more effective individualised treatment.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 