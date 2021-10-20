Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

DHBs Join Forces With University Of Auckland To Meet Health Construction Project Needs

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

A shortage of qualified and experienced project managers could challenge the three Auckland region DHBs tasked with delivering significant capital and infrastructure programmes, so they have come up with an innovative and long-term solution.

Auckland DHB, Waitematā DHB and Counties Manukau Health have joined forces with the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Engineering to develop a master’s programme designed to meet a health project management shortage.

The Master of Engineering Project Management endorsed in Health (MEPM – Health) is an extension of the university’s existing Master of Engineering Project Management and incorporates courses from the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences on health system organisation and leadership.

“Strong project management skills specific to the health sector are critical to our ability to deliver the health facilities needed by the region over the next 15 years,” says Mark Harris, Manager Regional Capital Programme, Northern Regional Alliance.

“While DHBs are committed to delivering their capital investment programmes, the lack of experienced project managers could make it harder to provide the facilities and infrastructure needed so health services can continue to meet the growing needs of our population,” he adds.

There is a national shortage of construction project managers across various industries. Factors contributing to this include a lack of training in specialist areas, such as health project management, and Covid-19 border restrictions which have meant skilled project managers aren’t coming from overseas.

The MEPM-H will give graduates with at least two years relevant work experience access into specialist health-related infrastructure project management.

Supporting the MEPM-H programme is the Centre of Excellence – Health Infrastructure (CEHI) – an innovative internship programme initiated by Auckland DHB and designed to enable students to study part time while working for the DHBs’ infrastructure and facilities teams and taking part in construction related research projects. There will be four fully paid scholarships offered by the DHBs.

“CEHI aims to provide students with a well-rounded work experience in health infrastructure – one where they are supported, nurtured and challenged and able to use their health project management studies in a live environment,” says Allan Johns, Director of Facilities & Development at Auckland DHB.

“We want to see these students thrive and ultimately pursue careers in an industry that ticks all the buttons when it comes to job satisfaction and making a difference,”
Lead developer of the MEPM-H is Dr Garry Miller, Director of the Graduate School of Engineering.

He explains: “The request from Auckland DHB for a specific project management programme was an opportunity for the university to focus on a real need identified within the health sector.

“Development of New Zealand’s infrastructure is a huge challenge which needs a team approach of organisations working in partnership. With the huge capital spend planned for health over the next two decades, this is an important sector where we can play our part.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 