Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Warm Week Ahead

Monday, 8 November 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: MetService

Aotearoa / New Zealand is in for a warm and mostly settled week, as a ridge of high pressure lingers over the country. However, some areas are at risk of downpours and MetService has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches.

Most places have forecast maximum temperatures in the low to mid-twenties, with Alexandra set to reach 26C today (Monday), followed by Taumarunui and Masterton tomorrow (Tuesday).

With higher temperatures comes an increased risk of thunderstorms. MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker explains, “When the atmosphere is warmer and wetter at low levels than at higher levels, it’s unstable. That means a small trigger, like converging winds, can make all that warm, moist air rise quickly and spark up a thunderstorm.”

MetService has issued two Severe Thunderstorm Watches for Monday afternoon and evening, covering inland Northland, and parts of Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, and Taupo. If a severe thunderstorm forms, localised downpours of 25-40 mm/hr are possible, as well as hail.

For an already-saturated Gisborne, localised downpours could have disproportionately large and quick impacts. MetService reminds you to follow the advice of your Regional Council and Civil Defence in the event of such downpours.

In contrast, continuing settled weather for the east coast of Te Waipounamu / South Island means parts of Canterbury and Otago are getting extremely dry. Other than the odd convective shower, that’s set to continue for a few more days.

The mostly fine weather won’t last, however. A low pressure system is set to move across Te Waipounamu on Friday, bringing periods of rain to much of the country this weekend.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 