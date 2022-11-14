Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

The Week Starts With A High And Ends With A Low, With Thunderstorms In Between

Monday, 14 November 2022, 10:55 am
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting that a ridge of high pressure over the country will keep any significant weather systems at bay until Friday. However, conditions during the week will be ripe for afternoon convection, with showers forming in many inland areas during the afternoons. Some of these showers are expected to develop into thunderstorms, especially about the central and southern North Island.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little explains, “A ridge of high pressure over the country this week brings light winds to many places, which will allow sea breezes to develop during the daytime. Where these sea breezes converge with light winds from another direction it will force the air to be directed upwards, resulting in cloud build-ups, showers and potentially thunderstorms.”

“Converging winds alone don’t always lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms. There also needs to be enough warmth and moisture near the surface, and cooler than normal temperatures in the upper atmosphere, which makes conditions unstable,” adds Little.

Keep an eye on our daily Thunderstorm Outlook forecast to see if your area is at risk.

Temperatures across the country are forecast to be above average this week, with inland places away from the moderating effect of the sea expected to be warmest.

“Inland parts of both islands are expected to see daytime temperatures peaking in the mid-twenties. Even Wellington’s Hutt Valley is forecast to reach 26°C on Tuesday,” says Little.

On Friday, a large low-pressure system should approach the country from the Tasman Sea. This large low will be preceded by a strong north to northeast wind flow and is forecast to bring rain to much of northern and central New Zealand.

“At this stage our Severe Weather Outlook has a few risk areas for Warning amounts of heavy rain around Mount Taranaki and the northwest of the South Island on Friday,” says Little.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Reaches 14-year High Of 10.1 Percent

In October 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with October 2021: -grocery food prices increased by 9.7 percent... More>>


Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy In Review 2017-2022

The Reserve Bank’s review of its monetary policy decisions for the period 2017-2022 was published today, including reports from two independent international experts. Reserve Bank chairman Professor Neil Quigley says the report is robust... More>>



National Road Carriers: Supports 21 Days Diesel Holdings
National Road Carriers Association (NRC) sees the Government’s announcement today to increase onshore fuel holdings to 21 days for diesel as a significant step forward... More>>




Loansmart: Personal Loans Are In High Demand

The personal loan market is facing a surge in demand. In August, Centrix reported a 10-month high in personal loan borrowing, with more than $500 million in new loans... More>>


Commerce Commission: Businesses To Benefit From Reduction In Payment Fees As New Regulation Kicks In

With a reduction in fees businesses are charged to accept Mastercard and Visa payments, the Commerce Commission says there will be immediate relief for small to medium businesses... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 