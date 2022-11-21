Pharmac Welcomes Myeloma NZ As First Patient Advocacy Group To Present To PTAC

Myeloma New Zealand presented directly to Pharmac’s Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee (PTAC) on Thursday, making them the first patient advocacy group to do so.

As Pharmac continues to work to improve its processes around consumer involvement, PTAC and Pharmac welcomed Myeloma NZ to present on the lived experiences of those with multiple myeloma (myeloma) in New Zealand.

“We’re grateful to be able to hear directly from people who use the medicines we fund, and to talk about the medicines we are considering funding,” says Pharmac’s Chief Medical Officer Dr David Hughes. “Inviting the community, whānau, and individuals to share their lived experiences means we can make better-informed decisions and helps us to deliver the best health outcomes for New Zealanders.”

In 2021, new terms of reference for Pharmac’s external advisory committees came into effect. These changes meant an expanded focus on the consumer perspective, part of which included our clinical advisory experts inviting patient advocates to present directly to them.

Myeloma NZ Chair Barbara Horne said they had made a very detailed submission to Pharmac about the specific need to fund daratumumab, a modern myeloma treatment urgently needed by patients and clinicians, and they were very pleased Pharmac had agreed to hear this in person.

“We’re delighted Pharmac is showing the way to including meaningful patient input into its decisions on medicines funding,” says Ms Horne.

“Our objective was to give PTAC the opportunity to look beyond the clinical data and consider the profound impact that funding modern myeloma treatments would have on NZ patients’ lives. They have the power to turn myeloma into a chronic but manageable disease for patients in NZ, just as it is in other countries,” said Ms Horne.

Dr Hughes says, “We currently fund thalidomide, bortezomib, and lenalidomide for multiple myeloma, but we do understand that New Zealanders have high expectations about having timely access to new cancer treatments.

“Daratumumab, as well as pomalidomide and carfilzomib, are on our Options for Investment (OFI) list, which means they are medicines we would like to fund when we have the budget available. Pomalidomide, carfilzomib and daratumumab, when used later in disease progression, are also currently being assessed for funding,” says Dr Hughes. “They have received positive recommendations from our specialist advisory committees and the next step will be for us to rank these as options for investment.”

“It’s really important that we listen to the people who are directly affected by the access to these medicines,” says Dr Hughes. “Hearing from patients and advocates, as well as clinical experts, helps us better understand the impact of funding myeloma treatments in Aotearoa. We look forward to inviting other patient advocate groups to present to our Advisory Committees when they’re considering funding applications for medicines the patient advocates are interested in.”

So far, this financial year (1 July 2022 - 30 June 2023), Pharmac has made 35 new investments:

The Combined Pharmaceutical Budget (CPB) has funded 12 new treatments and widened access to 17 medicines.

The COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund (CRRF) has funded 1 new treatment, 2 treatments for conditions related indirectly to COVID-19 and widened access to 3 treatments.

