Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Pharmac Welcomes Myeloma NZ As First Patient Advocacy Group To Present To PTAC

Monday, 21 November 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

Myeloma New Zealand presented directly to Pharmac’s Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee (PTAC) on Thursday, making them the first patient advocacy group to do so.

As Pharmac continues to work to improve its processes around consumer involvement, PTAC and Pharmac welcomed Myeloma NZ to present on the lived experiences of those with multiple myeloma (myeloma) in New Zealand.

“We’re grateful to be able to hear directly from people who use the medicines we fund, and to talk about the medicines we are considering funding,” says Pharmac’s Chief Medical Officer Dr David Hughes. “Inviting the community, whānau, and individuals to share their lived experiences means we can make better-informed decisions and helps us to deliver the best health outcomes for New Zealanders.”

In 2021, new terms of reference for Pharmac’s external advisory committees came into effect. These changes meant an expanded focus on the consumer perspective, part of which included our clinical advisory experts inviting patient advocates to present directly to them.

Myeloma NZ Chair Barbara Horne said they had made a very detailed submission to Pharmac about the specific need to fund daratumumab, a modern myeloma treatment urgently needed by patients and clinicians, and they were very pleased Pharmac had agreed to hear this in person.

“We’re delighted Pharmac is showing the way to including meaningful patient input into its decisions on medicines funding,” says Ms Horne.

“Our objective was to give PTAC the opportunity to look beyond the clinical data and consider the profound impact that funding modern myeloma treatments would have on NZ patients’ lives. They have the power to turn myeloma into a chronic but manageable disease for patients in NZ, just as it is in other countries,” said Ms Horne.

Dr Hughes says, “We currently fund thalidomide, bortezomib, and lenalidomide for multiple myeloma, but we do understand that New Zealanders have high expectations about having timely access to new cancer treatments.

“Daratumumab, as well as pomalidomide and carfilzomib, are on our Options for Investment (OFI) list, which means they are medicines we would like to fund when we have the budget available. Pomalidomide, carfilzomib and daratumumab, when used later in disease progression, are also currently being assessed for funding,” says Dr Hughes. “They have received positive recommendations from our specialist advisory committees and the next step will be for us to rank these as options for investment.”

“It’s really important that we listen to the people who are directly affected by the access to these medicines,” says Dr Hughes. “Hearing from patients and advocates, as well as clinical experts, helps us better understand the impact of funding myeloma treatments in Aotearoa. We look forward to inviting other patient advocate groups to present to our Advisory Committees when they’re considering funding applications for medicines the patient advocates are interested in.”

Learn more

So far, this financial year (1 July 2022 - 30 June 2023), Pharmac has made 35 new investments:

  • The Combined Pharmaceutical Budget (CPB) has funded 12 new treatments and widened access to 17 medicines.
  • The COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund (CRRF) has funded 1 new treatment, 2 treatments for conditions related indirectly to COVID-19 and widened access to 3 treatments.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

PwC: Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited 

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form... More>>


Countdown: Signs Off 19% Wage Increase Over Two Years For Supermarket Team In New Collective Agreement
Countdown and FIRST Union have formally signed a new collective employment agreement that will see Countdown’s supermarket team across Aotearoa receive average wage increases of 19% over the next two years... More>>


BusinessNZ Energy Council: NZ's Energy System Ranks High, Security Key Focus

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is proud New Zealand’s energy system remains one of the top ten globally for equitable, secure and sustainable access, but says energy security is at risk... More>>



Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 