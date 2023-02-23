Omicron-specific Vaccine Approved For Over-30s – Expert Reaction

Everyone in Aotearoa over 30 years old will be able to get the new Pfizer Covid-19 bivalent vaccine from the beginning of April.

The bivalent vaccine uses components of two strains of the virus – the original strain of Covid-19, and the Omicron variant, which is causing most Covid infections in Aotearoa currently.

The SMC asked experts to comment.

Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris, Vaccinologist, University of Auckland, comments:

“Procurement of a bivalent Covid-19 vaccine is a logical move at this stage of the pandemic but these vaccines are not game-changers.

“The bivalent Covid-19 vaccine includes the original variant that first appeared in Wuhan (the ancestral strain), as well as a more recent variant related to the Omicron family. The idea is that it will provide superior protection over the original monovalent (single) vaccine that most people have already received by presenting additional SARS-CoV-2 diversity to the immune system.

“The bivalent booster vaccination does appear to have an edge over the single-valent version, but not an awful lot. It has shown benefit in reducing infections and hospitalisations, and has greatest impact in those at increased risk, including elderly people and those with a medical risk condition.

“It is important to note that there is limited added protection of bivalent vaccination in preventing Omicron infection in people who have received primary vaccination and one or two monovalent booster vaccinations. Especially in persons with prior Omicron infection. It should be noted that studies on the effectiveness do not tend to compare the effectiveness of bivalent with monovalent boosters, they compare bivalent boosters with no booster. Key message – get a booster if you want to maximise protection.

“When we talk about how effective these newer vaccine formulations are, we are often comparing people who have received at least three doses of vaccine and had an infection with those who have also received a bivalent booster rather than completely unvaccinated uninfected people, so things become relative. Key message, a booster, particularly a bivalent booster, can curb infection for a short time. It contributes most additional value to prevention of severe disease in older people and those with high risk conditions.”

Conflict of interest statement: “Helen Petousis-Harris has led studies funded by GSK and has provided expert advice to Pfizer and Merck. She does not receive any personal honoraria or funding.”

Professor Michael Plank, Te Pūnaha Matatini and University of Canterbury, comments:

“It’s excellent news that bivalent booster vaccines will be available to all over 30s from 1 April. For the many people whose last vaccine dose or infection was several months ago, this will give an important boost to our immunity against Covid-19. This move brings us more into line with Australia, where the bivalent booster is recommended for over 65s and available to all over 18s whose most recent vaccine dose or infection was more than 6 months ago.

“Vaccines train our immune system, a bit like showing it a photo of the virus so it can recognise the real thing when it comes along. Unlike the original Pfizer vaccine, the bivalent booster contains an Omicron-specific component. Although it’s not exactly the same as the currently circulating variants, it’s like a photo of the virus’s twin brother or sister rather than a distant cousin. This means our immune system will be better prepared to fight off current variants and future variants that are likely to be closely related.

“The timing of the rollout makes sense as it means people will have maximum immunity as we head into winter when Covid-19 is likely to spread more easily. Flu is also a major cause of vaccine-preventable illness and death during winter months, so it’s great that people will be able to get their Covid and flu vaccines at the same appointment.”

Conflict of interest statement: “I receive funding from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Ministry of Health for mathematical modelling of Covid-19.”

