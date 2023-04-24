Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

A Chilly Start To Anzac Day

Monday, 24 April 2023, 12:42 pm
Press Release: MetService

A pair of fronts sweeping up the country from south to north early this week herald a dramatic change to colder temperatures. MetService is forecasting frosts for several places on Tuesday morning, quite the contrast to the muggy nights of last week. After the strong winds and showers associated with these two fronts pass, high pressure moves in from the west and brings settled weather to round out the week.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen says ‘“For those planning to attend Anzac Day dawn services it’ll be a good idea to wrap up warm, we’re expecting a chilly start to the day with some places likely to see their coldest morning of the year so far.”

Early morning temperatures are expected to be in the single digits for much of the country with many places even likely to see frosts. Hamilton, Rotorua, Masterton, and Blenheim are forecast to drop to 2°C, Christchurch, Timaru, Taupō, Tokoroa, and Te Kuiti to drop to 1°C, and Taumarunui is forecast to reach 0°C.

“This is thanks to a strong southwesterly change which moved up the South Island on Sunday, reaching the central North Island this morning (Monday), bringing showers, strong winds and the colder air.”

Following the chilly start the weather for Anzac Day is looking relatively settled and temperatures should warm up into the mid-high teens, around average for this time of year. The North Island can expect a mainly fine day, with just some cloud and a light shower or two pushing into western areas in the afternoon. The next cold front will bring rain to the west and south of the South Island, but eastern areas look to remain mainly fine with rain only making it as far north as Otago by the evening.

Westerly winds are expected to pick up in the South Island, and eastern parts of the North Island, ahead of this front and Strong Wind Watches have been issued for Southland, Clutha, Canterbury High Country, Tasman, northern Wairarapa, and southern Hawke’s Bay. http://bit.ly/AllWarnings

As well as cold temperatures, the southwesterly change has also caused a heavy southwesterly swell to bring large waves to coastlines. People are advised to take extra care near the water over the next couple of days, especially for coastlines exposed to the southerly/southwesterly and also around high tide.

From mid-week high pressure over the Tasman Sea moves over Aotearoa/New Zealand which brings a few days of settled weather for the rest of the week.

