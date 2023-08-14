Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Air Ambulance Partners With Celo To Enhance Its Mission Coordination Capabilities

Monday, 14 August 2023, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

New Zealand Air Ambulance announces its deployment of Celo’s healthcare messaging solution, which was also recently deployed across Doctors Without Borders’ global operation. It enables NZ Air Ambulance’s aeromedical teams and the third parties they interact with to communicate easily and securely in the interests of patient outcomes, over a platform that is designed specifically for this purpose.

With the largest aeromedical fleet in the country, operating from multiple bases, NZ Air Ambulance services communities nationwide and interacts with every hospital in the country. On its missions, instant and secure communication among its medical, flight, and coordination personnel is vital for enabling swift coordination and informed decision-making.

Celo's secure messaging platform’s features include an intuitive interface, streamlined real-time communication, and a security structure that meets ISO27001 and HIPAA standards.

NZ Air Ambulance CEO, Annabel Toogood, says the major benefit of the Celo system is that it is purpose-built for the healthcare environment, and a standalone mission-focused tool, rather than an add-on to platforms that have other primary uses.

“Given our scale and approach, including our provision of 24/7 mission coordination capability developed through our work with Starship & Organ Donation NZ, we’re committed to ongoing investment in new technologies that enable us to continue to lead the way in raising the bar in aeromedical services.

“Some of the third party care teams we deal with already use the Celo system and we have ensured that our licence agreement with Celo extends to cover other third parties to enable full interoperability, as this is key to patient outcomes,” says Ms Toogood.

Founded in New Zealand, Celo’s other domestic customers include a number of hospitals and Third Age Health, with a growing number of international customers serviced from an office in the US. Its global partnership with Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders has seen its solution deployed across their teams in over 86 countries.

Steve Vlok, CEO and Founder of Celo, says the New Zealand market remains a key focus as the place where it all started in the company’s mission to make the lives of people in healthcare easier, and help them save lives in the process.

“We are truly honoured to unite with NZ Air Ambulance, as the country’s leading aeromedical provider. This partnership mirrors our resolute commitment to pioneering technology that generates tangible real-world impact. We are eagerly looking forward to supporting NZ Air Ambulance in their remarkable endeavours to save lives," says Mr Vlok.

New Zealand Air Ambulance has a fleet of 11 fixed-wing aircraft and six air ambulance bases across New Zealand. It holds contracts with Te Whatu Ora and the National Ambulance Sector Office (NASO), and operates the regional air ambulance services for Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay, and Southland. Its Auckland base operates the country's National Starship Air Ambulance Service, flying Starship paediatric intensive care teams throughout the country retrieving critically ill children, as well as coordinating New Zealand’s Heart-lung machine (ECMO) and Organ Donation NZ’s retrieval services.

