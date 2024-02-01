Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Kimer Med, The New Zealand Biotech Leading The Charge Against Viral Disease

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 10:12 am
Press Release: Kimer Med

Ground-breaking New Zealand biotech start-up, Kimer Med, has kicked off a capital raise to complete pre-clinical studies on its broad-spectrum antivirals, ahead of phase 1 clinical trials.

The company has spent the past three years working on the fabrication, purification and optimisation of a family of antiviral compounds made from fusion proteins, which it says will be able to treat a wide range of viral diseases.

"We've achieved some key milestones in the past six months, and the time has come to raise the funds to get the first of these vital drugs to the next phase," says Kimer Med co-founder and CEO, Rick Kiessig.

“After confirming our antiviral's method of action, and getting some early results against priority viruses, we've optimised our formulations to improve factors such as stability and yield, which will pay huge dividends down the track”, says Kiessig.

It's been a busy six months for the Nelson-based start-up, which announced 100% positive test results against the priority viruses Dengue and Zika in June 2023. An Ārohia Trailblazer Seed Grant from Callaghan Innovation followed in July – funding that Kiessig says has since been put to good use to establish Kimer Med's IP position.

"We've also engaged with a number of local and overseas science partners to carry out further antiviral testing, plan our in vivo studies, deal with regulatory requirements, and make sure we have everything in place as we move towards phase one clinical trials," says Kiessig.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The company plans to progress its lead compound as an antiviral treatment for Dengue fever, a painful and sometimes deadly disease that infects hundreds of millions of people each year, and an untapped market potentially worth billions of dollars.

Dengue is a top 10 global health concern, with case numbers increasing at a higher rate than any other communicable disease. Already endemic throughout most of Asia and South America, Dengue will "take off" in southern Europe, USA and Africa in this decade, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Around half of the world’s population is currently at risk of the mosquito-borne virus, which is the leading cause of death in some Latin American and Asian countries. Also known as "break-bone fever" because of the intense pain it causes, there is still no specific antiviral available to treat Dengue fever.

"A treatment for Dengue is really just the first step for us," says Kiessig. "There are more than two hundred other viral infections that afflict humans, and there are still no antivirals for 95% of them."

"We have an amazing opportunity here to relieve the tremendous pain and suffering caused by viral diseases. I can't imagine anything more important, exciting or impactful."

About Kimer Med

Founded in 2020 by Rick Kiessig and Phil Oliver, Kimer Med is a biotech start-up, based in Nelson, New Zealand. Backed by a multi-million dollar seed funding round, the company has designed a platform for the rapid development of novel, broad-spectrum antivirals - medicines that are vital to treat and prevent viral diseases, and prepare for future pandemics. Kimer Med has launched a Series A capital raise to progress development of their lead antiviral candidate through to Phase 1 clinical trials.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kimer Med on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 