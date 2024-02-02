Seasonal Climate Outlook: Feb - April

Highlights:

- February is likely to feature weather patterns typically associated with El Niño, including below normal rainfall in northern and eastern areas of both islands

- Temperatures will range from cool (for the time of year) to hot

- Air pressure is forecast to be above normal to the north of the country and below normal to the south. This is expected to cause more northwesterly quarter winds than normal

- More variability in rainfall patterns is possible during autumn, with increased chances for heavy rainfall in the South Island, particularly in the west

- Several regions were experiencing unusual dryness as of early February, this may contribute to water restrictions.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2402/SCO_February_2024.pdf

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

