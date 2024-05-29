Blender Sponsors Innovation Hub At National Fieldays 2024

Blender is proud to announce its involvement with the Innovation Hub at this year’s National Fieldays, held from 12-15 June at Mystery Creek. As part of their commitment to fostering innovation in agriculture and technology, Blender is sponsoring the prototype category of the Fieldays Innovation Awards for the third year in a row.

Championing New Zealand Innovation

“New Zealand is globally recognised as a leader in agriculture and technology, known for our problem-solving ingenuity and sustainable practices,” said Oliver McDermott, co-founder of Blender.

“We saw an opportunity to help innovators in this space take their ideas from prototype to market. Our goal is to support the commercialisation of New Zealand’s rich IP, putting it on the world stage.”

Supporting Agri-Tech Startups

Blender’s involvement in Fieldays underscores their passion for supporting agri-tech startups. Their sponsorship of the prototype category of the Innovation Awards highlights their commitment to nurturing new ideas that address important problems in agriculture and sustainability.

"We believe in the power of New Zealand's agri-tech sector to solve big problems relating to our food systems and climate," McDermott said. "By supporting the Innovation Hub, we aim to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to showcase their solutions and receive the support they need to succeed."

Expert Advice and Collaboration

Throughout Fieldays, several experts from Blender will be available at their stand in the Innovation Hub to offer advice, discuss ideas, and provide insights into the product development journey. Visitors will have the opportunity to consult with Blender’s multidisciplinary team, which specialises in everything from product strategy and innovation consulting to design, engineering and manufacturing.

Case Study: Bovonic Quadsense - Transforming Dairy Farming

Bovonic Quadsense exemplifies Kiwi ingenuity with its innovative solution for detecting mastitis in dairy cows. Developed by Liam Kampshof, Quadsense uses advanced sensors to measure milk conductivity from each teat, providing precise health insights. Initially showcased at Fieldays, the prototype received overwhelming interest from farmers, validating its market potential.

Partnering with Blender, Bovonic transitioned from a crude prototype to a polished, market-ready product. Blender guided them through design, testing, and manufacturing processes, ensuring the device's reliability and usability in real-world farm conditions.

"Blender had the manufacturing and production capabilities, as well as the expertise we needed. I had no idea how to even begin contacting manufacturers around the world, let alone ask the right questions or negotiate terms on minimum order quantities and pricing," Liam explained. "The idea of having a partner that can guide you from start to finish has been a huge positive," says Liam. With Blender's support, Quadsense is now poised for a broader market release, bringing a transformative tool to dairy farmers.

Fieldays Innovation Prototype Award

Blender Design supports the Fieldays Innovation Prototype Award, given to applicants with early-stage prototypes that address potential agricultural market issues and have a solid business plan. The award includes $10,000 cash, a machine learning kit, and $5,000 worth of product design and development services from Blender.

Join Us at Fieldays

“To us, Fieldays is not just about showcasing what’s new in the market; it’s about peeking into the future of agriculture and technology,” McDermott added. “We invite everyone to visit us in the Innovation Hub to explore the cutting-edge solutions being developed right here in New Zealand.”

For more information about Blender Design and their involvement in Fieldays, please visit their website.

