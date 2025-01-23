Callaghan Innovation To Support Staff And Customers Through Disestablishment

Callaghan Innovation will work hard to support its staff and customers as it implements the Government’s decision to disestablish the agency.

The Prime Minister this afternoon announced the disestablishment of the Crown Entity as part of the Government’s reforms of the science, innovation and technology system.

“I am incredibly proud of the contribution Callaghan Innovation has made to the science, innovation and technology ecosystem over the last 12 years,” chief executive Stefan Korn said. “Callaghan Innovation staff bring deep knowledge and dedication to their work every day. First and foremost, I would like to thank our people for all that they do to foster innovation and commercialise world-class science in New Zealand.

“I know the Callaghan Innovation team will bring that same level of professionalism to managing the wind up of the organisation and the transition to the reshaped science and innovation system the Government has announced today.

“It will take some months to work through the disestablishment of Callaghan Innovation and change will happen at pace.

“Planning is also underway to manage the smooth transfer to other agencies of those functions that the Government wants to continue. That process will begin in earnest once the Government confirms its intentions.

“In the meantime, we will work closely with our customers and keep them updated in the coming weeks and months about what this change means for them.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Obviously this is a tough day for the team at Callaghan Innovation. I want our people to know that we will do everything we can to support them during this process,” Stefan Korn said.

Notes:

Callaghan Innovation was launched in February 2013, and was named after prominent New Zealand scientist and thinker, Sir Paul Callaghan. It offers a range of business support to innovators in New Zealand, such as funding for R&D activity, upskill and education services and sector-based support. Its science services include problem-solving and R&D expertise.

Callaghan Innovation currently employs 355 staff with major offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. For financial year 2024/25, Callaghan Innovation’s budget totals $206.9 million, with $183.4 million of this from annual appropriations, and $23.5 million from other revenue. As some functions of Callaghan Innovation will be transferred to other agencies, some of its existing staff may find roles doing the same or similar work within the reformed science, innovation and technology sector.

© Scoop Media

