How To Make Technology More Accessible For Older People

Technology can be like a wall many older people can’t leap – but it doesn’t have to be that way, says University of Auckland PhD researcher Melanie Stowell.

The University’s Centre for CoCreated Ageing Research has granted a doctoral scholarship to Stowell to tackle ageism in the realm of technology.

Melanie Stowell (Photo/Supplied)

The 32-year-old aims to find out how technology can be developed to better meet the needs of older people, so it becomes a tool for improving mental health, rather than a cause of distress and isolation.

“We generally under-estimate the importance of considering older people when we develop new technologies.

“I want to create an evidence-based framework for people developing technology that helps prevent distress for older people, who are faced with continuously learning new technologies.

“It’s particularly important that healthcare and other essential services are accessible for people of all ages,” Stowell says.

She has conducted 16 interviews with older people about their experiences with technology, and she plans to carry out more.

“Even older people who are quite comfortable with technology often experience some distress around the constant need to learn.

“And the longer people are in retirement, the less confident and comfortable they seem to feel.

"It has been eye-opening learning about the impacts new technology can have on older people, who can feel powerless in the face of all the changes happening."

New technologies created to take the hassle out of tasks can be a nightmare for some older people to navigate, she says.

“Online banking is stressful for some older people and there are not many store-front banks they can go to any more.

“That’s one example where going online is often a requirement, not an option, and we need to keep in mind the people who are locked out when that happens.

“We might be able to work on the back end to make things simpler and easier to learn.”

Stowell notes that older people are not tech dummies – they are often skilled in using

technologies, such as fax machines and analogue phones, that younger people don’t know how to operate.

“I have observed the work being done at Digital Seniors, which teaches older people how to use technology, and the right support makes all the difference.

“All it takes sometimes is someone who is patient and willing to take them through the steps, rather than doing it for them, which sends the message the person might not be capable.

“They can do it – they just haven’t learned yet.”

Themes emerging from her research with older people so far include widespread concerns about scams, feeling excluded from social media platforms that appear to promise connection, and the desire for in-person tech support.

“They don’t want a chat bot. They want to talk to someone and work through it together.”

Originally from the United States, Stowell arrived in New Zealand two years ago to take up a Fulbright fellowship, which saw her join a team testing sensor technology for young people that detects anxiety and offers support.

That sparked her curiosity about other population groups, such as older people, who might benefit from similar technologies. Anxiety, depression and loneliness are common issues for older people and Stowell wants to figure out how to use technology to address these issues, while preventing the potential for technology to further isolate people.

Stowell is seeking research participants aged over 65 and living in the community to talk with her about their experiences with technology. She hopes to hear from more Māori, Pacific, Asian, and rural participants, as well as people with disabilities and those without internet access at home.

Later this year, Stowell plans to create a group of stakeholders, ranging from technology developers to professionals who work with older people. This group will help her weigh up her interview findings and determine the path forward for her project.

© Scoop Media

