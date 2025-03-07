Life X DNA Brings Genetic Methylation Testing Services In Brisbane And Gold Coast

Australians now have greater access to cutting-edge genetic health insights, as Life X DNA brings advanced DNA methylation and MTHFR gene testing in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Life X DNA offers comprehensive methylation tests in Brisbane, providing detailed analysis of DNA methylation patterns that influence metabolism, immune function, and cardiovascular health. These tests examine over 900,000 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and utilise AI-powered software to analyse more than 80 million genetic variants. The results offer personalised insights into gene activity and potential health risks.

Residents can access Life X DNA’s genetic test kits on the Gold Coast, designed for convenient at-home sample collection using a simple cheek swab. These kits include MTHFR gene testing, which identifies key variations affecting folate metabolism, detoxification, and energy production. Clients receive detailed reports with actionable recommendations on diet, lifestyle, and supplementation based on their genetic profile.

“Understanding your genetic blueprint is essential for making informed decisions about your health,” said Robert Van Der Moigg, CEO of Life X DNA. “With our test kit delivery services available in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, we’re empowering Australians to take control of their health with accurate genetic analysis and evidence-based recommendations.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Life X DNA ensures data security and privacy, with all genetic information stored on encrypted servers and never shared with third parties. With the increasing demand for personalised health solutions, these expanded services provide Australians with the tools needed to optimise their well-being based on their unique genetic makeup.

About Life X DNA

Life X DNA is an Australian-owned provider of advanced genetic testing services, specialising in DNA methylation and MTHFR gene analysis. Using AI-driven technology and comprehensive genetic mapping, Life X DNA delivers detailed reports and tailored health recommendations, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being.

© Scoop Media

