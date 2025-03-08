Life X DNA Advances Home Genetic Testing For Australians Seeking Personalised Health Insights

Australians looking to take control of their health through genetic insights now have access to Life X DNA’s advanced home DNA testing kits, which provide an in-depth analysis of methylation-related genes, including MTHFR and over 300 additional genetic markers affecting detoxification, cardiovascular function, and cognitive health.

Methylation is essential for key biological processes, including neurotransmitter production, immune response, and energy metabolism. Life X DNA offers comprehensive MTHFR tests to identify genetic variations that may impact folate metabolism, homocysteine levels, and detoxification pathways. The test uses AI-powered analysis of over 20 million SNPs, delivering precise, actionable health recommendations based on an individual’s genetic profile.

For those following Gary Brecka’s health optimisation strategies, Life X DNA builds on his five-gene methylation test by analysing a broader spectrum of over 25 methylation-related genes. The Gary Brecka tests in Australia offered by Life X DNA provide a more detailed understanding of how genetic variations affect essential biochemical pathways, allowing for more tailored supplementation, nutrition, and lifestyle recommendations.

“Understanding your genetic makeup is the key to optimising your health,” said Robert Van Der Moigg, CEO. “Through our AI-powered genetic analysis, our clients can gain detailed DNA insights that personalise everything from diet to supplementation, providing a data-driven approach to overall well-being.”

Life X DNA’s at-home testing kits are available throughout Australia, including in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide. The simple cheek-swab collection process ensures accessibility while maintaining high scientific accuracy. Test results include expert-reviewed reports with personalised health strategies tailored to each user’s genetic profile.

About Life X DNA

Life X DNA is a trusted name in genetic testing, providing cutting-edge DNA analysis for health-conscious individuals. Using advanced AI technology and scientific expertise, the company delivers in-depth reports that help users understand their genetic predispositions and optimise their health accordingly.

