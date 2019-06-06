Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dash Swim School makes a splash

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

6 June 2019

Alongside its innovative learn-to-swim programme, Dash Swim School has launched a new SwimDesk system for Dash instructors to track and manage students’ progress.

SwimDesk also has a portal, so parents and caregivers can see at a glance what stage swimmers are at, and what they need to do to progress.

Dash Swim School Manager Laura Cooper says it’s really exciting to see the new system in action.

“We’ve rolled out SwimDesk for our Dash swimming lessons for term two. Our instructors are using splashproof tablets in the pool to mark students’ attendance, tick off swimming competencies as they’re assessed, and book them in for formal assessments,” she says.

“Through the parent portal, parents and caregivers can see how their tamariki are progressing, when they’ve been assessed, and what they need to do to move to the next level.”

The SwimDesk system also means more relevant and timely updates can be sent out to people as needed.

“We’re able to email parents when there’s been a change of instructor, a cancelled lesson, or when their child has been assessed. It means we can engage with our all of our customers much more regularly and effectively.”

The tablets are housed in specially designed (and tested) “Lifeproof” cases. “It’s great to be moving from a paper-based manual system to an online one,” laughs Laura. “No more waterproof paper!”

The SwimDesk system is part of Porirua City’s customer-centric focus and there are plans to add online booking and payments to make booking and rebooking easier.



“Down the track we’ll also look at enhancements like adding videos of the different competencies for each level, which will help focus on building those essential swimming and water safety skills, and help students tackle the things they find tricky.”

To find out more, email info@dashswimschool.co.nz, pop along to Cannons Creek Pool, or visit aquaticsporirua.co.nz/dash-swim-school

To find out more, visit: terauparaha-arena.co.nz/dash-swim-school


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Satire: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases.

Until now. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 