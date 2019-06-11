Nominations open for Hamilton Civic Awards



A hard-working and humble leader, a local icon, a strong supporter of their community, and a true champion of people is how the recipients of the 2018 Hamilton Civic Awards were described by their nominators. If you know someone who shares these qualities, we want to hear from you.

Nominations are now open for the first round of the 2019 Hamilton Civic Awards. The Civic Awards are managed by Hamilton City Council and recognise individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary service for the benefit of Hamilton and its people.

This year the Awards will be bestowed biannually for the first time, with nomination rounds in June and October. People can be nominated for their involvement in any community activity, such as arts and culture, education, sport and leisure, people and well-being, business, and the environment.

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King is pleased those who make exceptional contributions to the fabric of Hamilton will be celebrated more frequently.

“The people of Hamilton are what make our city such a great place to live,” says Mayor Andrew. “There are so many individuals who go above and beyond for our community and the Civic Awards are an opportunity to show our appreciation.”

The 2018 Civic Award recipients included a tireless volunteer at Waikato Hospital and Hamilton RSA, an arts and environment campaigner, an epilepsy awareness advocate, and long-standing community centre manager.

Nominations close on Sunday 30 June. The awards will be presented at a civic reception on Friday 19 July.

ends







© Scoop Media

