Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Founders Book Fair still a best seller in the digital age

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


12 June 2019


The Founders Book Fair continues to increase in popularity, despite the widespread use of digital devices, with more than $150,000 raised over the nine-day event in June.

While a similar estimated crowd of 12,000 people visited the second-hand book sale as last year, there was an increased spend of more than $9000 this year, with more people making the most of the pre-sale multi-day passes.

The Book Fair, which started in 1988 has developed a large following, with people queuing to get in the doors on opening day.

Booklovers travel from throughout New Zealand to make the most of the bargain priced second-hand books, jigsaws, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records for sale.

Community Services Chair Gaile Noonan says, “This event wouldn’t be the success that it is without the dedication of a group of volunteers from as far away as Auckland, who work throughout the year to sort and price books, and the extra volunteers who come on board for the fair.”

The Book Fair also relies on the generosity of the community to donate books throughout the year and purchase books during the nine-day sale.

Founders Book Fair is the major fundraiser for Founders Heritage Park, the popular Nelson City Council-owned facility, with all profits going towards developments at the park.

Founders Book Fair runs annually from Queen’s Birthday weekend through to the following Sunday. Books can be dropped off to the windmill seven days a week from 10am – 4.30pm throughout the year. Nelson City Council appreciates your support.

Ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 