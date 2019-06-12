Founders Book Fair still a best seller in the digital age



12 June 2019



The Founders Book Fair continues to increase in popularity, despite the widespread use of digital devices, with more than $150,000 raised over the nine-day event in June.

While a similar estimated crowd of 12,000 people visited the second-hand book sale as last year, there was an increased spend of more than $9000 this year, with more people making the most of the pre-sale multi-day passes.

The Book Fair, which started in 1988 has developed a large following, with people queuing to get in the doors on opening day.

Booklovers travel from throughout New Zealand to make the most of the bargain priced second-hand books, jigsaws, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records for sale.

Community Services Chair Gaile Noonan says, “This event wouldn’t be the success that it is without the dedication of a group of volunteers from as far away as Auckland, who work throughout the year to sort and price books, and the extra volunteers who come on board for the fair.”

The Book Fair also relies on the generosity of the community to donate books throughout the year and purchase books during the nine-day sale.

Founders Book Fair is the major fundraiser for Founders Heritage Park, the popular Nelson City Council-owned facility, with all profits going towards developments at the park.

Founders Book Fair runs annually from Queen’s Birthday weekend through to the following Sunday. Books can be dropped off to the windmill seven days a week from 10am – 4.30pm throughout the year. Nelson City Council appreciates your support.

