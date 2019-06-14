Otago Regional Council appoints new Port Otago Director

Jane Taylor has been named a new Director of Port Otago, following the retirement of Ed Johnson in December last year. Mrs Taylor was appointed by the Otago Regional Council (ORC) and begins work next week, with her first meeting coming up on 2 July.

ORC Chair Stephen Woodhead said the Council were seeking someone with financial, commercial and audit & risk skills.

“We’re very pleased to be able to appoint Mrs Taylor to the Port Otago Board. Jane has extensive governance experience which includes a directorship at Silver Fern Farms, and Chair positions at Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, Predator Free 2050, and Orion New Zealand.”

Port Otago Chair David Faulkner said, “Jane will bring to the Port Otago Board extensive experience with a number of diverse and significant New Zealand Companies, along with other entities that have strong connections to the public sector.”

Mrs Taylor is a professional director based in Queenstown. She is a qualified barrister and accountant, and was the Otago Daily Times Business Leader of the Year in 2016.

ORC owns 100 percent of Port Otago, having purchased the company in 1989.







