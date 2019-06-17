Chamber Congratulates Gold Award finalists



The Wellington Chamber of Commerce congratulates all those announced as finalists for the Wellington Gold Awards and in particular notes a number of Wellington Chamber members who are finalists.

"All the finalists are to be congratulated for all the hard work they put in every day to help make our city a better place to live, work, and play," Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford said.

"We’ve got a great contingent of Chamber members who have been announced finalists this year: Te Auaha for Creative Gold, Sharesies in the Cyber Gold category, Xero Learn for Innovation Gold, Mojo Coffee Cartel in the Global Gold category, City Gallery Wellington nominated for the Vibrant Gold category, and Thankyou Payroll in the Team Gold category.

"We’re really proud of Greater Wellington Regional Council, Centreport, Mojo Coffee Cartel, and Victoria University of Wellington who are all nominated for the Green Gold award, highlighting all of their hard work improving the sustainability capabilities of their own organisations and also of the regional as a whole.

"Also of note is Flux Federation, who are nominated for the Global Gold award. Flux took out this year’s Victoria Business School Judges’ Choice award and were finalists for the Excellence in Innovation award at the ASB ExportNZ Wellington Export Awards held in May.

"We are incredibly proud of what our members do and it is fantastic to see their efforts recognised in this fashion.

"The Gold Awards are an excellent showcase for the businesses and organisations in our great region, and are a great chance to celebrate all the victories over the past year.

"We wish all the finalists good luck. They help make Wellington a great place."

