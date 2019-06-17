Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chamber Congratulates Gold Award finalists

Monday, 17 June 2019, 10:37 am
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce


The Wellington Chamber of Commerce congratulates all those announced as finalists for the Wellington Gold Awards and in particular notes a number of Wellington Chamber members who are finalists.

"All the finalists are to be congratulated for all the hard work they put in every day to help make our city a better place to live, work, and play," Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford said.

"We’ve got a great contingent of Chamber members who have been announced finalists this year: Te Auaha for Creative Gold, Sharesies in the Cyber Gold category, Xero Learn for Innovation Gold, Mojo Coffee Cartel in the Global Gold category, City Gallery Wellington nominated for the Vibrant Gold category, and Thankyou Payroll in the Team Gold category.

"We’re really proud of Greater Wellington Regional Council, Centreport, Mojo Coffee Cartel, and Victoria University of Wellington who are all nominated for the Green Gold award, highlighting all of their hard work improving the sustainability capabilities of their own organisations and also of the regional as a whole.

"Also of note is Flux Federation, who are nominated for the Global Gold award. Flux took out this year’s Victoria Business School Judges’ Choice award and were finalists for the Excellence in Innovation award at the ASB ExportNZ Wellington Export Awards held in May.

"We are incredibly proud of what our members do and it is fantastic to see their efforts recognised in this fashion.

"The Gold Awards are an excellent showcase for the businesses and organisations in our great region, and are a great chance to celebrate all the victories over the past year.

"We wish all the finalists good luck. They help make Wellington a great place."

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

