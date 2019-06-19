Many hands make light work of planting



Community volunteers have been all hands to the pump throughout Autumn, joining Hastings District Council planting up reserves and parks throughout the district.

More than 8000 plants have been placed in 16 reserves throughout the months of May and June with more to come in the weeks ahead.

Many hours have been invested by Care Groups that have been established for the Havelock hills’ reserves – Duart House, Palmbrook, Tainui, Tanner and Tauroa.

While Hastings District Council supplies or helps the community groups plant the plants, it’s the ongoing care by the local residents that ensures they establish and grow well, says council parks and property services manager Colin Hosford.

“The after-care provided by community volunteers underpins the success of the new plantings, particularly with watering and mulching to get plants through their first Hawke’s Bay summer.”

In other parts of the district the Kimi Ora Community School group enthusiastically planted 475 natives at Flaxmere Park, and St Andrews Church members helped plant 94 tropical plants in their new pocket park.

The weekend after Arbor Day a community care group assisted with planting at Palmbrook Reserve.

Palmbrook Reserve Care Group secretary Heather Colville-Smith says the group started after a meeting with Hastings District Council regarding the state of the gully and its walking track.

With council help the group has since started weeding and felling dangerous trees.

“On Arbor Day we planted 42 exotic trees, native flaxes and shrubs.

“Our goal is to improve the tracks, increase our planting and with council help clear the waterway to improve water flow through the gully.

“Long-term we hope to carry the walkway all the way from Te Mata Rd and down to the bridge by the playground.”

Further planting days were scheduled for June 18 at St Andrew’s Church and June 25 at Tauroa Reserve.







