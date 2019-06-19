Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Many hands make light work of planting

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 10:56 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Community volunteers have been all hands to the pump throughout Autumn, joining Hastings District Council planting up reserves and parks throughout the district.

More than 8000 plants have been placed in 16 reserves throughout the months of May and June with more to come in the weeks ahead.

Many hours have been invested by Care Groups that have been established for the Havelock hills’ reserves – Duart House, Palmbrook, Tainui, Tanner and Tauroa.

While Hastings District Council supplies or helps the community groups plant the plants, it’s the ongoing care by the local residents that ensures they establish and grow well, says council parks and property services manager Colin Hosford.

“The after-care provided by community volunteers underpins the success of the new plantings, particularly with watering and mulching to get plants through their first Hawke’s Bay summer.”

In other parts of the district the Kimi Ora Community School group enthusiastically planted 475 natives at Flaxmere Park, and St Andrews Church members helped plant 94 tropical plants in their new pocket park.

The weekend after Arbor Day a community care group assisted with planting at Palmbrook Reserve.

Palmbrook Reserve Care Group secretary Heather Colville-Smith says the group started after a meeting with Hastings District Council regarding the state of the gully and its walking track.

With council help the group has since started weeding and felling dangerous trees.

“On Arbor Day we planted 42 exotic trees, native flaxes and shrubs.

“Our goal is to improve the tracks, increase our planting and with council help clear the waterway to improve water flow through the gully.

“Long-term we hope to carry the walkway all the way from Te Mata Rd and down to the bridge by the playground.”

Further planting days were scheduled for June 18 at St Andrew’s Church and June 25 at Tauroa Reserve.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government.

The same Sir John Key who denied there was a housing crisis in New Zealand – and who sold his own beach house to Hisco – seems to have also been living in denial in his role as ANZ’s chairman of the board. More>>

 

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 