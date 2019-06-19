Fire at Tapu Te Ranga bus and tiny house community

PRESS RELEASE

19 June 2019

Tapu Te Ranga Marae to hold a Community Service and fire incident at bus and tiny house community

A maumahara community service will be held this Sunday 23 June at Tapu Te Ranga Marae from 1:30pm. This is an opportunity for the community and those directly involved with the marae fire, including Scouts NZ, emergency services, neighbours and social services to find comfort and closure in a time of reflection, prayer and karakia.

Fire and Emergency attended an incident after 9pm last night at a bus and tiny house community situated on the second whenua of the Tapu-te-Ranga Trust. We are grateful that no tenants were hurt and that damage was minimal.

This is an isolated incident and unrelated to the marae fire, which occured on Sunday 9 June. Both Fire and Emergency NZ and Wellington City Council checked all the dwellings on our property after the marae fire. Fire and Emergency also supplied long life smoke alarms to tenants.

The marae papakāinga was fitted with fire alarm systems well before these events.

Ngā Mihi,

Tapu-te-Ranga Trust







© Scoop Media

