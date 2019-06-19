Hawke’s Bay DHB Chief Executive appointed to Waikato DHB

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s Chief Executive Kevin Snee has resigned to take up the position of Chief Executive for Waikato District Health Board.

Dr Snee has been with Hawke’s Bay DHB for nearly 10 years and is one of the longest serving DHB chief executives in New Zealand.

Dr Snee said the attraction to Waikato, was in many ways similar to what had attracted him to the job in Hawke’s Bay.

“Having trained as a public health physician inequity is a passion of mine. As we have made improvements in Hawke’s Bay through better relationships with a variety of partners, including our Iwi Ngati Kahungunu, I will be looking to build those strong relationships with strategic partners in Waikato.

“There has been a long period of uncertainty in Waikato, and while I’m not underestimating the challenge, I hope to return stability to the district health board.

“It’s been a privilege working in Hawke’s Bay. It’s been incredibly rewarding working with such a committed and passionate workforce.”

He was most proud of a number of achievements in Hawke’s Bay including the close working relationships with the PHO, Health Hawke’s Bay and Iwi Ngati Kahungunu as well as working with public sector agencies and business leaders on economic development and social inclusion in Hawke’s Bay.

“These relationships have meant we have been able to diversify our workforce and implement a lot of work especially in reducing inequity.”

Dr Snee said one of his biggest challenges had been the Havelock North water crisis. This was the largest recorded outbreak of water borne disease. “I am very proud of how the health system coped and worked together to support and return to health the vast majority of the 5,500 people affected.”







During his time in Hawke’s Bay, Dr Snee said he was pleased to have completed a number of key projects after many years of them having been shelved. This had seen the district health board build and open a new mental health inpatient unit, develop an extension to Wairoa Hospital, extend theatres, build new renal and endoscopy units and develop a primary birthing centre. Completing these projects had helped address some of the key service improvement areas facing patients and staff when he had first arrived. This was also done at a time when many DHBs were struggling to invest in infrastructure and staffing resources, he said.

Dr Snee said when he first came to Hawke’s Bay he worked with the then Government appointed commissioner Sir John Anderson, and he was looking forward to being able to replicate that same good working relationship with Waikato’s Government appointed Commissioner Dr Karen Poutasi.

“There is still much to do. Hawke’s Bay faces the pressures of growing demand and is in need of a new hospital and I’m looking forward to watching that progress under its new leadership.

“I would like to thank my Board in particular Chair Kevin Atkinson who has been very supportive throughout my tenure.”

Dr Snee will leave Hawke’s Bay 9 August. He will be working with the Board over the next weeks to ensure appropriate arrangements for the interim Chief Executive are in place for when he leaves. A permanent replacement for Dr Snee will be recruited when a new Board is in place later in the year.

© Scoop Media

