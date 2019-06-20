Black ice warning, central North Island

Police would like to remind road users to be aware of black ice and drive with caution in the central North Island this evening.

“We are urging motorists to drive to the conditions, keep their speeds down and allow plenty of stopping distance,” says Inspector Jason Homan.

“Council vehicles are gritting some affected locations and we want drivers to slow right down around these areas to keep themselves and road contractors safe.

“Our priority is everyone getting to their destinations safely, so take care on the roads tonight and share the message.”











