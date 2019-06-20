Black ice warning, central North Island
Thursday, 20 June 2019, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to remind road users to be aware of black
ice and drive with caution in the central North Island this
evening.
“We are urging motorists to drive to the
conditions, keep their speeds down and allow plenty of
stopping distance,” says Inspector Jason
Homan.
“Council vehicles are gritting some affected
locations and we want drivers to slow right down around
these areas to keep themselves and road contractors safe.
“Our priority is everyone getting to their destinations
safely, so take care on the roads tonight and share the
message.”
