Te Whanganui A Orotu Taiwhenua Appoints New Chief Executive

Saturday, 27 April 2024, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mat Mullany (Ngāti Pārau, Ngai Te Ruruku, Ngāti Matepu, Ngāti Hawea, Ngai Te Whatuiapiti, Kuki Airani) as Tumu Whakarae/Chief Executive Officer of Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotu”, said Board Chairman, Hori Reti.

“We’re ecstatic with Mat’s appointment”, Reti said.

Mat is a problem solver, a strategist, and has an unwavering dedication to the people of Te Whanganui a Orotu. After having spent almost 20 years in Wellington working in the public and private sectors, we are delighted that he has brought his skillset home to benefit our hapū and marae and our region.”

Mullany has worked for almost 20 years in the public and private sectors while also serving his marae and hapu of Ngāti Kahungunu. Mat joins the Taiwhenua from the Office of the Auditor General where he delivered the first Te Ao Māori Strategy and established a roopu of Māori leaders to advise the Auditor General.

Prior to that Mat worked at Deloitte and has experience at the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Education and Te Arawhiti, the Ministry for Māori-Crown Relations.

In a governance capacity, Mat has served as trustee of the Mana Ahuriri Trust, the Ngāti Pārau Hapū Trust, and Waiohiki marae.

“I’m extremely honoured to lead Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotu. It is a privilege to serve the organisation to realise the dreams of our tipuna in bringing prosperity and wellbeing to our people. There is a big task ahead to address the current inequities facing our people, but we have always had the solutions based on our reo and our tikanga. I’m also excited to return home. I went to school here, my whānau and marae are here and the mahi we put in our now will benefit the mokopuna of Te Whanganui a Orotu”, Mullany said.

Mullany will be welcomed to his role in May.

