Dangers of hunting unlawfully



Following an incident on Thursday 19 April at a farm near Omihi, North Canterbury, Police would like to remind members of the public of the danger of hunting unlawfully.

Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences.

It also carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.

There have been several incidents of unlawful hunting and poaching in North Canterbury in recent months and Police take these matters extremely seriously.

Police urge all landowners and station managers to call Police immediately if they discover people unlawfully on their land.

They can be assured that the appropriate action will be taken against anyone carrying out this type of offending.

Hunters must obtain permission from the landowner or permits from the Department of Conservation.

