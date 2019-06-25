Police announce nearly 200 firearms collection events



Statement to be attributed to Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement

A list of collection events for the firearms amnesty and buy-buy period is now available on the Police website.

192 events will be held within the first 3 months across the country - in cities, towns and rural communities - in a variety of venues.

The list on the Police website is for collection events for the next 3 months, with more dates to be added soon right up until the amnesty stops on 20 December.

“We’ve ensured that the collection events are held at a range of venues within Police districts, across as many weekends as possible.

We want to make it as easy as we can for people to do the right thing and hand-in their firearms.

“As Police prepare for these collections events, we can assure the public that these events are well planned with strong safety measures in place that will allow people to hand in their firearms in an efficient manner.

“The Police website will be regularly updated and it is important people check it often for updates.

It also has all the information people need to prepare to attend a collection event.

Most importantly, remember to complete the online notification form.

“It’s Police preference that firearm owner’s hand-in firearms at these collection events.

However, we also want to make it as easy as possible for people to hand-in a firearm if they can’t make it to a collection event.

Please check the Police website for other options.

A list of retailer and dealers – who will be able to collect firearms on Police’s behalf – will be announced in the coming weeks.

