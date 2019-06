Motorists are asked to avoid State Highway 6, Tasman

Motorists are advised to avoid State Highway 6, Longford, Tasman following a crash earlier this afternoon.

A truck and trailer unit crashed and lost its load on the Kawatiri-Murchison Highway (SH 6) between Owen Valley West Road and Nuggety Creek Road at 1:09pm.

No one was injured in the crash.

However the road could be closed for sometime while it's cleared.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area.











© Scoop Media