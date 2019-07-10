Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Camberley Community Centre abuzz with activities

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

On any day of the week you will find something going on at the Camberley Community Centre, and over the last year more activities and services have become available.

The Hastings District Council-owned facility opened in 2008 and since that time has been a hub for the surrounding community – a safe place to spend time and find support.

Most recently, the centre expanded the number of fitness classes it runs and started up a basketball academy for intermediate-aged children, the current eight members of which proudly wear their specially-designed uniforms and meet up to train two days a week.

Academy members are also helping out with another well-supported activity run during school term time – the kids’ Breakfast Club that feeds about 25 to 45 children five days a week, depending on the season.

A homework centre operates on Wednesday afternoons, and there are some new programmes with a learning focus for the tamariki lined up for next term.

For adults there’s a range of well-attended fitness classes on offer during the day and in the evenings there is always something happening for the community – from bootcamp to Housie, men’s and women’s groups.

A popular feature of the centre with young and old is the technology area with computers that are free to use, and other initiatives include school holiday activities and a community garden.

Opportunities to obtain learner drivers licences will return in August.

When the council worked with the community to create the Camberley Community Plan, which was most recently revised in 2015, the goals set for the area included having a “safe, healthy and beautiful community”.



Group manager council facilities and programmes Alison Banks says the community centre has been a valuable asset to help and try and achieve that.

“People feel safe going there – it’s a welcoming place they can call their own and the fact it is being so well used shows how important it has become.

“Our staff go the extra mile to identify what might be needed or appeal to people and their efforts are really appreciated.”

Hastings councillor and Community Plans portfolio holder Eileen Lawson says it’s the people of Camberley who are the heart of the community centre.

“I encourage everyone, no matter what age or stage to pop in and see what’s happening.

“Whether you’re interested in making connections, getting fit, or having a chat about what’s going on in your life, there is something for everyone.

“It’s also exciting that the Community Plan is about to be reviewed, and this will be an opportunity for the community to come together and share their aspirations and ideas for the future.”

The council is keen to hear from any members of the community who would like to be involved in the development of the plan.

