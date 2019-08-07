Stallholder applications open for Auckland Lantern Festival

Stallholder applications open for 2020 Auckland Lantern Festival

Applications are now open for stallholder sites at the Auckland Lantern Festival 2020, which takes place from Thursday, 13 February – Sunday, 16 February in Auckland Domain.

This free and family friendly festival is one of Auckland’s most popular events and New Zealand’s largest cultural festival – with this year’s event attracting more than 165,000 people. It is the culmination of Chinese New Year festivities in Auckland.

Stalls operate over three evenings, from Friday, 14 to Sunday, 16 February. Stall sites are available for vendors to sell food or crafts, or for the promotion of community organisations and businesses.

Thursday, 13 February is Lantern Appreciation Night, with no stalls operating and minimal performances. It is popular with people who prefer smaller crowds, or who may be navigating the festival with limited mobility.

From Friday to Sunday nights, the festival features nearly 100 food stalls, ranging from fresh fruit, juices and bubble tea, through to noodles, dumplings, barbecue skewers, sticky rice, pork buns and dim sum.

The deadline for application is 4pm, Friday, 11 October 2019. To find out more information, go to aucklandnz.com/lantern-festival/stallholder-site-application.

The Auckland Lantern Festival is delivered by Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED) on behalf of Auckland Council.



