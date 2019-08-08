Update on policing at Ihumātao protest

Dialogue is continuing between police and organisers at the Ihumātao protest site.

As part of this ongoing discussion police are looking at options to reduce its overall presence at the site and return staff to normal duties, while still ensuring we meet our obligations regarding the safety of everyone involved.

Both police and protest organisers agree that safety is the priority in the current situation, meaning that a police presence at the site will continue.

This is likely to involve greater use of our Iwi Liaison Officers and Maori Responsiveness Managers, plus other community staff.

Protests organisers have also given an undertaking that there will be no attempt to re-occupy the area currently fenced off and subject to the eviction notice which was served on 23 July.

They have also agreed to remain peaceful while a resolution to this complex situation is discussed by the relevant parties.

Specific numbers of police present at the site at any particular time remains an operational decision for police, and will be determined by the ongoing situation.

We will continue to monitor the situation and respond to issues as required, as well as work constructively with the protest organisers to achieve a peaceful outcome.





© Scoop Media

