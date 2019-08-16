Peace in 10000 Hands photo art to be auctioned for charity

Fourteen large Peace in 10,000 Hands photographic prints will go under the hammer at a charity auction at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Levin on Saturday 31 August.

The Peace in 10,000 Hands project is the creation of New Zealand-born photographic artist Stuart Robertson and involves documenting a single white rose – an ancient symbol of peace – held in the hands of 10,000 people from every country and walk of life.

“It is a concept that speaks profoundly to our similarities in the human condition and explores the essence of peace,” Mr Robertson said.

The Petals for Peace Charity Auction will include three first edition 900mm-square original prints and one 330mm-square original print that have travelled with the exhibition. Also to be auctioned will be 10 custom-made one-of-a-kind prints measuring over two metres tall each and produced exclusively for the exhibition at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.

Prints feature a number of New Zealand and international celebrities, including Stan Walker, Oscar Kightley, Tiki Taane, Demi Moore, Emily Blunt and Ricky Gervais.

All the prints will be on display at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in an exhibition running from 19 August to 31 August.

In-person and remote bidding options are available. To register for remote bidding and view the prints available for auction, visit www.tetakere.org.nz/petalsforpeace.

Proceeds from the auction will go to Horowhenua charities working in the prevention, recovery and rehabilitation of victims, perpetrators and families affected by domestic violence.

Tickets for the charity auction are $25, including cocktails on arrival and canapes, and are available from Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō or www.tetakere.org.nz/petalsforpeace.





