Fatality Following Crash, Karaka

Police are attending a serious crash involving a vehicle and a child on a driveway on Karaka Road.

Police were notified of the crash at around 3:35pm, and sadly we can advise the child died at the scene.

A section of Karaka Road is closed and enquiries are underway to determine what has occurred.

Our thoughts are with the family involved, and we are ensuring there is support available for them at this difficult time.

