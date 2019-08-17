Candidates for Local Elections announced

The preliminary list of candidates for this year’s local elections is now available, after nominations closed at noon yesterday.

The voting period begins on 20 September and closes at midday on 12 October.

List of Candidates (the number in brackets shows the number of people who will be elected)

Mayor (1)



Family name First name(s) Affiliation AH FAR Mani BAKER Anita Independent COFFEY 'Ana Independent DUNCAN Mike Independent FORD Izzy TANA Mike



Eastern Ward / Pāuatahanui ki te uunga mai o te ra (4)



Family name First name(s) Affiliation FORD Izzy GALO Moze ISAAKO Jimmy SEIULI Faafoi TAANKINK Jasmine Housing Action Porirua THETADIG Mel WIHAPI Kylie Independent



Northern Ward / Pukerua ki te Raki (4)



Family name First name(s) Affiliation BAKER Anita Independent CROMBIE Brett INAYATULLAH Rabeea Independent LEGGETT Ross Independent MACLEAN Iain Independent MURRELL Euon Independent TRLIN Josh Labour Party WADDLE Nathan Independent WAKEM Beverley Anne



Western Ward / Titahi Rangituhi Porirua ki te uru (2)



Family name First name(s) Affiliation BATTEN Mark DUNCAN Mike Independent HAYWARD Geoff Labour Party POINTON Jude Independent



For more information see www.poriruacity.govt.nz



