Candidates for Local Elections announced
The preliminary list of candidates for this year’s local elections is now available, after nominations closed at noon yesterday.
The voting period begins on 20 September and closes at midday on 12 October.
List of Candidates (the number in brackets shows the number of people who will be elected)
Mayor
(1)
|Family name
|First name(s)
|Affiliation
|AH FAR
|Mani
|BAKER
|Anita
|Independent
|COFFEY
|'Ana
|Independent
|DUNCAN
|Mike
|Independent
|FORD
|Izzy
|TANA
|Mike
Eastern Ward / Pāuatahanui ki te uunga mai o te ra (4)
|Family name
|First name(s)
|Affiliation
|FORD
|Izzy
|GALO
|Moze
|ISAAKO
|Jimmy
|SEIULI
|Faafoi
|TAANKINK
|Jasmine
|Housing Action Porirua
|THETADIG
|Mel
|WIHAPI
|Kylie
|Independent
Northern Ward / Pukerua ki te Raki (4)
|Family name
|First name(s)
|Affiliation
|BAKER
|Anita
|Independent
|CROMBIE
|Brett
|INAYATULLAH
|Rabeea
|Independent
|LEGGETT
|Ross
|Independent
|MACLEAN
|Iain
|Independent
|MURRELL
|Euon
|Independent
|TRLIN
|Josh
|Labour Party
|WADDLE
|Nathan
|Independent
|WAKEM
|Beverley Anne
Western Ward / Titahi Rangituhi Porirua ki te uru (2)
|Family name
|First name(s)
|Affiliation
|BATTEN
|Mark
|DUNCAN
|Mike
|Independent
|HAYWARD
|Geoff
|Labour Party
|POINTON
|Jude
|Independent
