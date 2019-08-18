One person dead following serious incident in Kapiti

August 17

One person has died following a serious incident at Paraparaumu Beach, Kapiti Coast this evening.

Emergency services were notified of a serious assault at an address on Marine Parade around 8pm.

On arrival, the body of a woman was located.

A man was taken into custody a short time later at nearby Raumati South.

Cordons in place at the corner of Marine Parade and Howell Street will remain overnight.

Cordons on Marine Parade are expected to be removed shortly.

