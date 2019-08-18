One person dead following serious incident in Kapiti
Sunday, 18 August 2019, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"One person dead following serious incident in
Kapiti"
August 17
One person has died following a
serious incident at Paraparaumu Beach, Kapiti Coast this
evening.
Emergency services were notified of a serious
assault at an address on Marine Parade around 8pm.
On
arrival, the body of a woman was located.
A man was taken
into custody a short time later at nearby Raumati
South.
Cordons in place at the corner of Marine Parade and
Howell Street will remain overnight.
Cordons on Marine
Parade are expected to be removed
shortly.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>