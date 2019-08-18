Homicide investigation, Kapiti
Sunday, 18 August 2019, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Homicide investigation, Kapiti"
Attributable to Detective
Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee:
A homicide investigation is
underway following the death of a woman on the Kapiti Coast
last night.
Police remain at an address on Marine Parade
and at an address in Raumati today conducting scene
examinations.
A man in his 40s taken into custody shortly
after the woman’s body was located has not yet been
formally charged, but is expected to face serious
charges.
The arrested man and the deceased woman were
known to each other, and Police would like to reassure the
community this was an isolated
incident.
