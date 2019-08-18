Homicide investigation, Kapiti

"Homicide investigation, Kapiti"

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee:

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a woman on the Kapiti Coast last night.

Police remain at an address on Marine Parade and at an address in Raumati today conducting scene examinations.

A man in his 40s taken into custody shortly after the woman’s body was located has not yet been formally charged, but is expected to face serious charges.

The arrested man and the deceased woman were known to each other, and Police would like to reassure the community this was an isolated incident.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

